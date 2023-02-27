Love Island's Jessie Wynter Opens Up About Getting 'Botched' Boob Job Fixed

By Capital FM

Love Island star Jessie Wynter has previously said she wishes she could advise her younger self not to get a boob job.

Jessie Wynter has grown familiar with the limelight after starring on Love Island Australia in 2019 and is now looking for love again on the UK series, where it seems she’s found her match in Will Young.

Before entering the villa Jessie, 25, opened up about getting a boob job which didn’t go as planned when she was younger.

She said on Instagram before she signed up to the show: “I did get a boob job when I was younger, and it was one of those nightmare ones that didn't go to plan.

Jessie Wynter said she'd tell her younger self not to get a boob job if she could. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

Will Young and Jessie Wynter fell for each other on Love Island UK. Picture: ITV2

“I fortunately got it fixed. I've had a really great year actually, getting it fixed was fantastic. I hope people don't call me fake and they can see past it.”

Jessie said previously during an interview with WHO magazine: "I honestly wish I could go back and tell younger me, 'dude, don't get a boob job, you're fine the way you are'.

"They kind of shoved [the implants] in, didn't structure it or anything and they were just really, really far apart. And they pretty much fell into my armpits."

She also confessed during an Instagram Q&A in January 2022 she’d been ‘thinking about this a lot lately’ after a fan asked if she’d ever get her breast implants removed.

Jessie Wynter was open about her boob job on Instagram. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

Jessie Wynter opened up about her 'botched' boob job. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

Jessie first starred on Love Island in 2019, on the Australian version of the show. She coupled up with Todd Elton who she continued to date after the show, but they split in early 2021.

She seems to be having better luck this time around after hitting it off with farmer Will just a few days after arriving into the villa.

His commitment was tested during Casa Amor when he kissed one of the bombshells, Layla, leaving Jessie heartbroken, but after confessing his true feelings to her the duo got back together.

