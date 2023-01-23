All The Details On Jessie Wynter's Time On Love Island Australia Series 2

By Savannah Roberts

Who is Jessie Wynter and when was she on Love Island Australia? Here's everything you need to know about the new bombshell.

As Love Island enters its second week on air, producers have given the villa a massive shake-up as they've sent in two bombshells from none other than Love Island Australia!

Viewers were gobsmacked when Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters stepped made a shock appearance on the ITV2 series, giving us the international all-stars experience we've all been hoping for.

So who is Jessie Wynter and what happened when she was on the second season of Love Island Australia... read on to find out everything you need to know!

Jessie Wynter has done Love Island before. Picture: ITV

When was Jessie Wynter on Love Island Australia, who was she coupled up with?

Here's Jessie Wynter's Love Island history prior to her stint on the UK show:

Jessie appeared on the second season of Love Island Australia in 2019, and she describes her time in the Aussie villa as "very rocky".

She coupled up with four boys during her stint on the show before deciding to give things a go with her best friend in the villa, Gerard Majda.

However, their romance was short-lived when bombshell Todd Elton caught Jessie's eye, the reality star shared that the "public were very angry" when she chose to follow her connection with the newcomer.

Jessie and Todd stayed together til the end and finished in fifth place, sadly they broke up after the series, confirming the split in February 2020.

"But let's hope that I actually find the right person now," she said before her shock appearance on Love Island UK's ninth season.

Jessie Wynter was on the Australian version of Love Island in 2019. Picture: Love Island Australia

Why did Love Island Australia's Jessie and Todd break up?

"I’d been on the show for quite some time before he came on, so I feel like the relationship was slightly unbalanced in that way - he knew a lot more about me than I knew about him," Jessie explained ahead of her Love Island UK appearance.

"When we got out of the Villa I thought everything was great and fun, however I just don’t think we were both on the same page," she admitted.

Jessie has her eye fan-favourite on Will Young. Picture: ITV

Why did Jessie Wynter choose to go on Love Island again?

Before she made her appearance as a bombshell from down under, Jessie spoke about her choice to give love another chance in the villa.

In a press release, the personal trainer and influencer said: "The last time I had a relationship, it was in the Love Island Australia Villa - so let’s go!

