Who Was Bombshell Aaron Waters With On Love Island Australia & What Happened During His Time In Season 3?

23 January 2023, 16:37

Love Island 2023 bombshell Aaron Waters has previously appeared on the Australian version of the show - but when did he first go on Love Island and who was he coupled up with?

Love Island bombshell Aaron Waters has headed into the South African villa to get his graft on just a few years after trying his luck on Love Island Australia.

The former Aussie islander headed on the latest UK series with host Maya Jama alongside his fellow former contestant from down under, Jessie Wynter, to look for love in a bombshell twist.

But who was Aaron coupled up with on Love Island Australia and what season did he appear on?

Here’s everything you need to know about Aaron’s time on Love Island Australia

Aaron Water has joined Love Island 2023 after his stint on the Australian show
Aaron Water has joined Love Island 2023 after his stint on the Australian show. Picture: ITV2
Love Island bombshell Aaron is looking for love again
Love Island bombshell Aaron is looking for love again. Picture: ITV2

Who was Aaron Waters coupled up with on Love Island Australia?

Male model Aaron finished as a runner-up on Love Island Australia two years ago after reaching the final with his partner at the time, Jess Velkovsk.

However, a series of rows leading up to the final took a toll on their romance as they called it quits just days after leaving the villa, with Aaron revealing just a month later during a fan Q&A that they no longer speak.

However, Aaron is positive that his time on winter Love Island 2023 will be different for him as he’s keen to find a girlfriend.

He said: “I’ve learnt that it’s not always what meets the eye,” adding that he describes himself as ‘loyal, honest, great at communication and self-awareness’.

Aaron Waters was coupled up with Jess Velkovsk on Love Island Australia
Aaron Waters was coupled up with Jess Velkovsk on Love Island Australia. Picture: Instagram
Aaron Waters appeared on Love Island Australia in 2021
Aaron Waters appeared on Love Island Australia in 2021. Picture: Nine

When did Aaron Waters appear on Love Island Australia & which season was it?

Aaron appeared on Love Island Australia in 2021.

He was on season 3, and finished in second place to Mitch Hibberd and Tina Provis.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

