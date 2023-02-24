Love Island's Keanan Brand: Age, Where He's From And Professional Rugby Career Revealed

Keanan Brand has arrived in the Love Island villa as a bombshell to try and turn some heads. Here's how old the Islander is, where he's from and what he's looking for in a girlfriend.

Love Island sent two new bombshells, Keanan Brand and Rosie Seabrook, into the villa just days after the Casa Amor fallout between the Islanders.

While the timing couldn't be worse for the likes of Samie Elishi, Tom Clare and Tanya Manhenga, Keanan and Rosie wasted no time in taking their favourite Islanders on a date.

Keanan picked Samie and Jessie Wynter to get to know first before heading into the villa to meet the other contestants.

But who is Keanan, what's his job and where is he from? Get to know the new Islander...

Keanan Brand is a professional rugby player. Picture: ITV2

How old is Keanan Brand?

Keanan is 24 years old! He's the same age as fellow Islanders Sanam Harrinan, Shaq Muhammad and Kai Fagan.

Samie is the youngest in the villa at 22 years old.

Keanan Brand is looking for a girlfriend on Love Island. Picture: Keanan Brand/Instagram

Which rugby team does Kenan Brand play for?

Keanan is a professional rugby player who plays for Leigh Leopards. He played for Widnes and Warrington before joining Leigh.

The sports star is the second rugby league star to sign up to the show after Jacques O'Neil, who played for Castleford Tigers, took part in the 2022 summer series.

Where is Keanan Brand from?

Keanan is from Wigan, in Manchester. Fellow Islander Kai is also from Manchester, so the lads will no doubt hit it off in plenty of time.

He said in his pre-villa interview he's of Irish heritage, so he's 'always got the luck of the Irish with me.'

What did Keanan say about entering Love Island?

Before heading into the villa in South Africa, Keanan said he's got his sights set on Samie, who's currently coupled up with Tom Clare.

Keanan also has his eye on Jessie, who's currently with Will Young.

He spilled: "Samie is my number one, if I could draw my perfect girl based on looks it would be her. I think she’s looking for someone that is cheeky and confident, and that’s me! May the best man win. Jessie is also up there, I know she’s with Will but I think me and her will get on well."

Keanan Brand has his eye on Samie Elishi. Picture: ITV2

What is Keanan Brand's Instagram handle?

Keanan is already verified on Instagram! You can follow him @keabrand.

He mostly posts pictures of his rugby matches and nights out with his mates.

