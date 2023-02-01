4 Facts About Love Island Bombshell Jordan Odofin: Age, Height, Job & More

1 February 2023, 17:16

Jordan Odofin has entered the villa and his self-assured ‘London swagger’ and height are set to turn heads.

Jordan Odofin has joined the likes of Olivia Hawkins, Lana Jenkins and farmer Will Young on Love Island.

The city boy said he’s after a ‘genuine connection’ after spending much of his 20s focused on his career.

He also revealed he’s single ‘by choice’ and won’t hesitate to run a mile if he finds something an ‘ick’, as he’s ‘very picky’.

But what is Jordan’s job, how tall is he and what’s his Instagram handle? Here’s everything you need to know about the bombshell.

Jordan Odofin is from London
Jordan Odofin is from London. Picture: ITV2

How old is Jordan Odofin?

Jordan is 28 years old, making him the oldest contestant in the villa at the moment. Olivia is the second oldest at 27.

The youngest is Tanya Manhenga, who turned 23 in the villa.

What is Love Island’s Jordan Odofin's height?

Jordan is an impressive 6ft 5in. There’s a few tall lads in the villa this year, including Tom Clare who’s also 6ft 5in and Kai Fagan who’s 6ft 4in.

Ellie Spence joked in the beach hut during one episode: “Never ever trust a man over six foot two.”

Jordan's Instagram pictures are mostly of his holidays
Jordan's Instagram pictures are mostly of his holidays. Picture: Jordan Odofin/Instagram

What is Jordan Odofin’s job

Jordan is a Senior HR Adviser in London. He said before heading to South Africa he’s spent many of his years building his career and is finally ready to settle down.

He said: “I’m looking to find a genuine connection with someone. Firstly, I’ve been busy and focussed on my career and there've been lots of distractions with dating apps and meeting people on nights out. It feels like the right time for me to settle down.”

What is Jordan Odofin’s Instagram handle?

Jordan’s Instagram handle is @snapsofjords.

He mostly posts pics of his nights out, glamorous holidays and Insta-ready outfits.

