Love Island’s Finalist Blunder Explained As Dumped Islanders Were ‘Leaked’ During Episode

13 March 2023, 10:28

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island made a huge blunder mid-way through Sunday night’s episode after they accidentally revealed who had been dumped before it was announced.

Love Island fans were left confused after the show made a mistake by accidentally leaking who the dumped islanders were before it aired.

Sunday night’s episode started off an emotional one as the remaining five couples; Will Young & Jessie Wynter, Lana Jenkins & Ron Hall, Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad, Tom Clare & Samie Elishi and Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan were paid visits by their families.

The ‘Meet The Parents’ episode had been highly anticipated by fans as viewers were eager to meet the islanders' nearest and dearest, and after the families left, the contestants were forced to prepare for one couple to be dumped from the villa.

However, a huge blunder spoiled this for fans, but what exactly happened?

The final Love Island coupled to be dumped before the final was leaked on Aftersun
The final Love Island coupled to be dumped before the final was leaked on Aftersun. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram
Will and Jessie could be seen in the teaser for Love Island Aftersun
Will and Jessie could be seen in the teaser for Love Island Aftersun. Picture: ITV2

The huge Love Island final dumping blunder explained

Whilst viewers were leading up to the end of the episode, it cut to an ad break before we found out which couples would be making it to the series 9 final and which couple would be dumped from the villa.

However, during the ad break, an advert came up for the Love Island spin-off show, Aftersun, where host Maya Jama could be seen in the studio saying she’ll be chatting to the ‘dumped islanders’ after the main show had ended.

It then cut to a clip of Will and Jessie in the studio, who stood alongside recently dumped islanders Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook.

Viewers quickly flocked to Twitter to share that they weren’t happy about the editing mistake spoiling the final, with one writing: “NOT THE AFTER SUN ADVERT REVEALING THE DUMBED COUPLE BEFORE THE DUMPINGS BEEN SHOWN.”

Will and Jessie were dumped from Love Island after the 'Meet The Parents' episode
Will and Jessie were dumped from Love Island after the 'Meet The Parents' episode. Picture: ITV2

Another chimed in: “DID THEY JUST SPOIL WHO GOT DUMPED ON THE AFTERSUN PREVIEW ????”

Meanwhile, another fan noticed that Maya had posted live from the Aftersun studio on her Instagram Stories earlier in the evening, where Will and Jessie could be seen in the background.

“Not Maya Jama accidentally exposing the fact that will and jessie are the ones getting dumped…” penned another viewer.

Fans were then less than surprised when the final dumping was shown - and now only four couples remain:

  • Lana & Ron
  • Shaq & Tanya
  • Samie & Tom
  • Kai & Sanam

You can watch the Love Island final tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

