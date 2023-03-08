When Is The Love Island 2023 ‘Meet The Parents’ Episode?

Everything you need to know about when the Love Island 'Meet The Parents' episode will be on. Picture: ITV2

Here’s when the Love Island ‘Meet The Parents’ episode will be on TV and when we’ll get to see the contestants’ families.

Love Island’s ‘Meet The Parents’ episode is always a fan-favourite and the highly-anticipated visit will be happening in a matter of days for series 9.

Each year, the islanders are paid a visit by either their parents, siblings or even close friends as they get to have a chat with them as well as meet their partner's families.

This can always be super awkward or hilarious depending on what’s gone down in the series!

Viewers are looking forward to meeting the family members of some of this year’s contestants, from Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall to Will Young and Jessie Wynter.

But when exactly is the ‘Meet The Parents’ episode happening in 2023?

Here’s what we know…

When is the Love Island 2023 ‘Meet The Parents’ episode?

The winter Love Island 2023 ‘Meet The Parents’ episode date is yet to be confirmed by ITV.

However, the family visit is typically aired on the penultimate episode or the one just before.

This year’s final has been confirmed to be taking place on Monday, March 13, which means the family episode could be shown on either Sunday, March 12 or Friday, March 10.

Fans are looking forward to the Love Island family episode. Picture: ITV2

The 'Meet The Parents' episode on Love Island is usually just before the final. Picture: ITV2

Which couples are in the final of winter Love Island 2023?

The families we will be meeting during winter Love Island 2023 are the nearest and dearest of the finalists, which are yet to be announced.

There are currently five couples remaining:

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi

Will Young and Jessie Wynter

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

However, four couples only make it to the final, meaning a dumping is likely in the next few days.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

