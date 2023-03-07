Olivia Hawkins Admits She Was A 'Hypocrite' On Love Island

Olivia spoke got candid on Aftersun. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Olivia Hawkins called her reaction to Casa Amor 'hypocritical' during her Aftersun appearance, here's what she had to say...

Olivia Hawkins had an explosive time on Love Island, she famously feuded with Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, got into hot water for 'talking behind people's backs' and even got into some post-Casa Amor drama.

She certainly ruffled some feathers during her time on the show, during her first interview after getting dumped she admitted to being a 'hypocrite'.

The 27-year-old explained the tensions following the Casa Amor recoupling when she shared terse words with ex-partner Kai Fagan.

Olivia told Maya Jama on Aftersun on March 5: "Let me just say, I’ve watched that clip back and I put my hands up - I’m such a hypocrite!"

Olivia was honest about her villa antics with Maya. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

"No, honestly, I put my hands up. That was hypocritical of me," she honestly said.

After the infamous rival villa segment of the show, Kai decided to recouple with another girl, with Olivia also choosing to recouple with a new bombshell, Maxwell – who appeared alongside her on Aftersun.

She continued to explain her outburst: "In the moment, you know, it’s so intense. Emotions were high – there were real feelings there, so when I walked through those doors, I was so nervous."

At the time, an upset Olivia said during the recoupling following Kai's entrance: "Very telling, can’t say I’m shocked.

Olivia Hawkins spoke about the recoupling drama. Picture: ITV

"'Missing me already', clearly not enough. Oh well, his loss, my gain," she said as she reacted to Kai walking into the villa with Sanam.

In her interview with Maya, Olivia cleared up that there's no bad blood with her former villa love interest, saying: "I'm just happy me and Kai have sorted it all out.

"You know, I said to him, 'Thank you so much for being such a big part of my journey'. And Sanam, we’ve actually got a really nice friendship. She’s such a lovely girl."

The actress left the conversation on a positive note, she said: "So yeah, I just wish them the best."

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

