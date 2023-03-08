Are Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury Getting Married?

8 March 2023, 11:29

Are Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury getting married?
Are Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury getting married? Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Are Molly-Mae and Tommy already planning their wedding? Here's everything we know so far...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are undoubtedly one of Love Island's most famous couples, they've gone from finding romance in the villa to carving out an adorable life together on the outside.

The pair have been together for three and a half years, have long sparked engagement rumours and welcomed their first child together in January 2023, a baby girl called Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury's Relationship Timeline: Inside The Love Island Couple’s Journey

In March, reports that Molly and Tommy, both 23, were preparing to tie the knot began to heat up, with sources claiming that they were planning a Disney-themed wedding.

Fans have been convinced that Tommy popped the question multiple times, with the most recent instance being when they jetted off to New York for New Year's Eve in 2021.

Rumours fly that Molly and Tommy are getting married
Rumours fly that Molly and Tommy are getting married. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

The happy couple largely remains tightlipped about their potential upcoming nuptials, however, they have dismissed the claims in the past.

In May 2022 Tommy told the tabloids: “Everyone is assuming we’re getting engaged but nobody will ever know when I’m going to as I’m a spur-of-the-moment type of guy, I don’t plan things, if I’m going to do it I will just do it.”

Now, rumours whirr that Molly and Tommy have already begun planning their wedding, and the Disney theme ties in with their newborn's unique name.

A source told Heat "Molly wants to book a castle somewhere in the UK, where they'd have a banquet from a Michelin-star chef, performances from famous musicians and a spectacular fireworks display.

"They also want it to be about their fairy-tale love story with Bambi playing a big part of the ceremony," they continued, explaining that their bundle of joy inspired much of the special day.

Molly and Tommy welcomed their first child in January
Molly and Tommy welcomed their first child in January. Picture: Instagram

The insider told the publication that the couple are big fans of Disney and that Molly-Mae is considering wearing a princess-esque wedding dress and showing up to the ceremony in a horse-drawn carriage.

"She wants the full Cinderella experience," they said.

The 2019 Love Island contestants boast an estimated worth of around £9 million, so an upcoming wedding is likely to be a decadent one! The aforementioned magazine reports that the pair are set to splash six figures on their special day.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director and her boxer boyfriend are yet to comment on the claims.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on Jenna Ortega's dating history

Is Jenna Ortega Dating Anyone? Inside Her Relationship History

Cara Delevingne opened up on her sobriety

Cara Delevingne Reveals She’s Sober After Seeking Help Following 'Crazy' 30th Birthday

All the adorable photos of Molly-Mae's baby girl Bambi

All The Adorable Pictures Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Girl Bambi So Far

Everything you need to know about when the Love Island 'Meet The Parents' episode will be on

When Is The Love Island 2023 ‘Meet The Parents’ Episode?

Jenna set the record straight on relationships

Jenna Ortega Spoke About Her Approach To Dating

TV series to watch this International Women's Day

7 TV Shows With Strong Female Leads To Watch This International Women’s Day

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star