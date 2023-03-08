Are Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury Getting Married?

Are Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury getting married? Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Are Molly-Mae and Tommy already planning their wedding? Here's everything we know so far...

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are undoubtedly one of Love Island's most famous couples, they've gone from finding romance in the villa to carving out an adorable life together on the outside.

The pair have been together for three and a half years, have long sparked engagement rumours and welcomed their first child together in January 2023, a baby girl called Bambi.

In March, reports that Molly and Tommy, both 23, were preparing to tie the knot began to heat up, with sources claiming that they were planning a Disney-themed wedding.

Fans have been convinced that Tommy popped the question multiple times, with the most recent instance being when they jetted off to New York for New Year's Eve in 2021.

Rumours fly that Molly and Tommy are getting married. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

The happy couple largely remains tightlipped about their potential upcoming nuptials, however, they have dismissed the claims in the past.

In May 2022 Tommy told the tabloids: “Everyone is assuming we’re getting engaged but nobody will ever know when I’m going to as I’m a spur-of-the-moment type of guy, I don’t plan things, if I’m going to do it I will just do it.”

Now, rumours whirr that Molly and Tommy have already begun planning their wedding, and the Disney theme ties in with their newborn's unique name.

A source told Heat "Molly wants to book a castle somewhere in the UK, where they'd have a banquet from a Michelin-star chef, performances from famous musicians and a spectacular fireworks display.

"They also want it to be about their fairy-tale love story with Bambi playing a big part of the ceremony," they continued, explaining that their bundle of joy inspired much of the special day.

Molly and Tommy welcomed their first child in January. Picture: Instagram

The insider told the publication that the couple are big fans of Disney and that Molly-Mae is considering wearing a princess-esque wedding dress and showing up to the ceremony in a horse-drawn carriage.

"She wants the full Cinderella experience," they said.

The 2019 Love Island contestants boast an estimated worth of around £9 million, so an upcoming wedding is likely to be a decadent one! The aforementioned magazine reports that the pair are set to splash six figures on their special day.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director and her boxer boyfriend are yet to comment on the claims.

