Love Island viewers are convinced there’s history between contestant Tom Clare and new bombshell Claudia Fogarty.

Tuesday night’s episode left on a cliffhanger after we watched the boys and girls take part in the famous Heart Rate Challenge segment, where the islanders get each other’s pulses racing with their racy dance moves.

At the end of the girls’ dances, we saw new bombshell and daughter of I’m A Celeb winner Carl Fogarty strut her way to the fire pit, where the boys were all sat, and Tom had the most shocked reaction of them all.

As Claudia entered the villa, Tom’s smile dropped as he muttered: “‘Oh f**k,” with the episode dropping off at that very moment.

It wasn’t long before fans rushed to Twitter to speculate if Tom, 23, already knew Claudia, 28, hence his horrified reaction at her arrival in the villa.

A lot of viewers also appear to believe that Claudia could be his ex, with one person tweeting: “Tom’s 'oh f**k' is giving this bombshell is one of his exes and I’m here for the drama.”

“The new girl is going to be Tom’s ex init,” speculated another, while a third said: “Tom acting as if he’s seen an ex gf.”

“Is the new girl Tom’s ex?! Because that was a genuine look of terror on his face,” added another, and it’s clear fans are curious to find out the history between Tom and Claudia.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

