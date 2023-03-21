The First Winter Love Island 2023 Couple Have Split

21 March 2023, 15:38

The first break-up of Love Island 2023...
The first break-up of Love Island 2023... Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The first couple from Love Island's 2023 winter series split up just over a week after the final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's ninth series came to a close with its finale episode on March 13, which saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan crowned the winners of the 2023 winter season.

However, one couple from the show have already called time on their relationship, Casey O'Gorman and Rosie Seabrook confirmed their split just two weeks after being dumped from the villa.

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Casey, 26, and Rosie, 24, appeared during Love Island's reunion episode on Sunday night and told Maya Jama that they planned to continue exploring their romance.

Despite the recent appearance, Casey has confirmed that they have gone their separate ways, making them the first pair to split from this year's show, which wrapped just over a week ago.

Rosie and Casey have ended their relationship
Rosie and Casey have ended their relationship. Picture: ITV

Casey took to Instagram to share the news of his and Rosie's decision to call it quits, he spoke candidly with fans during a Q&A session on his Stories.

One fan asked how the Love Island couple were getting on, to which he replied: "Rosie and I have spoken… she's a great girl.

"Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward," Casey admitted.

The former recruitment consultant got to know bombshell Rosie in the villa after he was formerly coupled up with Claudia Fogarty.

Casey took to Instagram to share the news
Casey took to Instagram to share the news. Picture: Casey O'Gorman/Instagram
Rosie and Casey split a week after the finale
Rosie and Casey split a week after the finale. Picture: ITV

Casey and Rosie were going strong on the show before they were dumped just a week before the final.

It's alleged that the pair hadn't seen much of each other since appearing on Love Island, an insider told MailOnline: "t was clear from the moment they left the villa that Casey and Rosie weren't going to last.

"They haven't made any effort to spend time together on the outside or go on dates to truly get to know each other and they both agreed it was better to quit while they were ahead," the insider told the publication.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Who is the killer in the fourth season of You?

Who Is The 'Eat The Rich' Killer In 'You' Season 4?

TV & Film

All the BTS pictures from Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: All The Behind-The-Scenes Photos You Need To See

TV & Film

All of the You season 4 London filming locations

Where Was You Season 4 Filmed? All The London Filming Locations

Taylor's 2023 is going to be lucrative

Taylor Swift Set To Earn A Record-Breaking Amount From The Eras Tour

OMITB is coming back...

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star