The first break-up of Love Island 2023... Picture: ITV

The first couple from Love Island's 2023 winter series split up just over a week after the final.

Love Island's ninth series came to a close with its finale episode on March 13, which saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan crowned the winners of the 2023 winter season.

However, one couple from the show have already called time on their relationship, Casey O'Gorman and Rosie Seabrook confirmed their split just two weeks after being dumped from the villa.

Casey, 26, and Rosie, 24, appeared during Love Island's reunion episode on Sunday night and told Maya Jama that they planned to continue exploring their romance.

Despite the recent appearance, Casey has confirmed that they have gone their separate ways, making them the first pair to split from this year's show, which wrapped just over a week ago.

Rosie and Casey have ended their relationship. Picture: ITV

Casey took to Instagram to share the news of his and Rosie's decision to call it quits, he spoke candidly with fans during a Q&A session on his Stories.

One fan asked how the Love Island couple were getting on, to which he replied: "Rosie and I have spoken… she's a great girl.

"Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward," Casey admitted.

The former recruitment consultant got to know bombshell Rosie in the villa after he was formerly coupled up with Claudia Fogarty.

Casey took to Instagram to share the news. Picture: Casey O'Gorman/Instagram

Rosie and Casey split a week after the finale. Picture: ITV

Casey and Rosie were going strong on the show before they were dumped just a week before the final.

It's alleged that the pair hadn't seen much of each other since appearing on Love Island, an insider told MailOnline: "t was clear from the moment they left the villa that Casey and Rosie weren't going to last.

"They haven't made any effort to spend time together on the outside or go on dates to truly get to know each other and they both agreed it was better to quit while they were ahead," the insider told the publication.

