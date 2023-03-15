Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together? Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Series 9 of Love Island has just wrapped - here are all of the winter 2023 couples who are still going strong.

Winter Love Island 2023 saw a number of whirlwind romances, but some are here to stay!

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned king and queen of the villa and not only scooped the £50K cash prize, but stole the nation’s hearts in the process.

Love Island 2023 Voting Figures Revealed After Kai & Sanam Make History

Love Island 2023: How To Apply And What Are the Rules?

Many of this year’s islanders left the villa in full-blown relationships, while others made things exclusive.

But which winter 2023 couples are still together?

From Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad to Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, here are all of the series 9 couples who are still going strong…

Are Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan still together?

Kai and Sanam won winter Love Island 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

The king and queen of the 2023 villa are indeed still together!

The pair have already said that they’re hoping to vacation in the Amalfi Coast and Santorini together to celebrate their Love Island win.

As for their cash prize, they sweetly revealed that they plan to invest in projects to help children, as Kai (a teacher) and Sanam (a social worker) bonded over their values in the villa.

We see big things for this couple!

Are Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins still together?

Ron and Lana were the first Love Island series 9 couple to become official. Picture: ITV2

The first official boyfriend and girlfriend of series 9, Lana and Ron are more than happily going strong.

They’ve already met each others’ families, and they’ve discussed setting up their new bases as they continue to date on the outside.

Are Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga still together?

Love Island's Shaq and Tanya are still together. Picture: ITV2

Despite a turbulent romance in the villa during Casa Amor season, where Tanya brought back Martin Akinola, she and Shaq have gone from strength to strength since.

During their time in the villa, they even mentioned a potential move - we’ll keep an eye out for any moving boxes!

Are Tom Clare and Samie Elishi still together?

Tom and Samie are still going strong after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi seemed more in love than ever on the show, so things appear to continue down that path on the outside.

The couple are indeed going strong and have shared their excitement in the villa about continuing to date on the outside - they’re also yet to become boyfriend and girlfriend officially, so we’ll see if that’s on the cards soon.

Are Will Young and Jessie Wynter still together?

Love Island's Will Young and Jessie Wynter became a fan-favourite on the show. Picture: ITV2

Fan-faves of this season, Will Young and Jessie Wynter warmed hearts everywhere after the British contestant took his Aussie girlfriend back to his farm as promised!

After landing back in the UK, their first pit-stop was at the Young farm and Will even dished that he’d be open to moving to Australia, whilst Jessie is more than happy to have a UK base too.

Are Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda still together?

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins brought Maxwell Samuda back from Casa Amor. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

Olivia Hawkins brought back Maxwell Samuda from Casa Amor after previously being coupled up with Kai.

They have been going strong since and she even recently said they’re planning a trip away together.

Are Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin still together?

Zara and Jordan met after Love Island. Picture: Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown/Instagram

The plot twist of the season saw Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin - both bombshells at different times - have a lucky streak in love.

Despite Zara leaving the villa just before Jordan came in, fate brought them together as they met back on the outside and have been dating since!

Are Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook still together?

Love Island's Rosie and Casey are going from strength to strength. Picture: Casey O'Gorman/Instagram

Casey O'Gorman and Rosie Seabrook seemed smitten with each other on the show as the former coupled up with the bombshell after previously being with Claudia Fogarty.

Things seem to be going well with the pair now that they’re settling to home back in the UK.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital