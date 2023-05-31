Love Island’s Tom Clare & Samie Elishi Spark Rumours They’re Back Together Weeks After Split

Love Island fans are convinced Tom and Samie are back together weeks after breaking up. Picture: Instagram

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have sparked reconciliation rumours after they were spotted partying together in Marbella over the weekend.

Love Island’s Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have sparked rumours they’re back together after they were spotted getting cosy in Marbella last weekend.

The reality stars confirmed their split at the end of April, just weeks after they made their relationship official, but fans are now convinced they’ve given their romance another go.

Speculation of their reconciliation first came about after they were spotted partying together during a trip to Marbella with their pals.

In a video posted on one of their friends’ Instagram Stories - which a fan has now shared to TikTok - they can be seen standing with a group of friends as Tom leans into Samie.

Tom and Samie talk their personal plans after leaving Love Island

Love Island's Tom and Samie have sparked rumours they're back together. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

The person holding the camera then refers to them as ‘friends’ in an exaggerated way, adding: “They’re friends now.”

Meanwhile, another clip showed Samie and Tom sitting side by side talking as the footballer had his arm across Samie’s legs.

Taking to the comments to question whether they’re back together, one fan wrote: “They're back together I think....but they want to keep it private for as long as possible.”

Meanwhile, another person said: “I’m so confused.”

This comes just days after Tom was spotted getting cosy with a mystery girl on a boat during his recent trip to Ibiza with former co-star Casey O’Gorman.

Samie appeared to shade the antics after saying that “at least one good relationship came out of [Love Island]”, referring to her friendship with Claudia Fogarty.

Tom and Samie are yet to address the reconciliation rumours, but they did tell fans they had remained amicable when separately addressing their split last month.

