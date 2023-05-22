Love Island’s Samie Elishi Seemingly Hits Out At Ex Tom Clare After He Was Pictured With New Girl

Love Island's Samie shared a cryptic post after her split from Tom. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram/Tom Clare

By Capital FM

Samie Elishi from Love Island appeared to make a subtle dig in a cryptic post after splitting from Tom Clare.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s Samie Elishi has appeared to have taken a subtle dig at ex-boyfriend Tom Clare in a cryptic post.

The winter series finalists confirmed their split at the end of April just weeks after making their relationship official, with the pair both saying they have remained amicable.

However, Tom made headlines last week after he was pictured getting cosy with a mystery girl during a recent trip to Ibiza with his BFF and former co-star Casey O’Gorman.

This Morning’s Alison Hammond’s Son Approached For Love Island

Tom and Samie talk their personal plans after leaving Love Island

Samie Elishi seemingly took a swipe at ex Tom Clare in a new social media post. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

The two islanders lived it up on a yacht in Ibiza, with pictures obtained by this tabloid showing Tom getting close to one of the girls in particular.

Following the pictures, Samie took to social media to share a cryptic post which some people think has taken aim at her ex.

Referencing lyrics by Drake, Samie wrote: “‘Where you moving', I said, 'On to better things,’” as per this tabloid.

Fans think Love Island's Samie subtly shaded Tom in a new post. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split a month after Love Island. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

Samie’s close pal and former co-star Claudia Fogarty also responded to a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories where she was asked about the ‘best thing’ about appearing on the reality show, to which she responded with a picture of her and Samie, penning: “Meeting this one.”

Subtly throwing shade at Tom, Samie reposted it adding: “Aww at least one good relationship came out of it.”

Samie and Tom became the fourth winter 2023 Love Island couple to call it quits, leaving only Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan, Ron Hall & Lana Jenkins, Shaq Muhammad & Tanya Manhenga and Will Young & Jessie Wynter as the only remaining series 9 couples still together.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital