Love Island’s Tom Clare And Samie Elishi Become Fourth Winter 2023 Couple To Split

25 April 2023, 09:48 | Updated: 25 April 2023, 09:53

Another Love Island 2023 couple have apparently called it quits
Another Love Island 2023 couple have apparently called it quits.
Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have reportedly called time on their relationship just a month after leaving Love Island.

Love Island 2023 finalists Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have reportedly split, becoming the fourth couple to call it quits from series 9.

The pair came in third place on the winter series of the show and seemed more loved-up than ever after making their relationship official just days after leaving the villa.

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Love Island’s Ron Hall Gets Candid About Feeling ‘Unemployed’ After Finding Fame

However, Tom and Samie have now apparently called it quits just a month after the show ended.

According to this tabloid, the islanders struggled to make their long-distance romance work, with footballer Tom living in Barnsley, while Samie is based in Essex.

Tom and Samie talk their personal plans after leaving Love Island

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have reportedly split a month after Love Island
Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have reportedly split a month after Love Island.

An insider said: “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere.

“The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island.”

Samie and Tom are yet to address claims about their breakup, but things appear to still be amicable between them as they continue to follow each other on Instagram.

Both Tom and Samie became fan favourites on the show this year and came in third place behind runners-up Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins and winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi came in third place on winter Love Island 2023
Tom Clare and Samie Elishi came in third place on winter Love Island 2023.
Tom and Samie made their relationship official after leaving Love Island
Tom and Samie made their relationship official after leaving Love Island.

This comes after three other couples from series 9 called it quits, with the most recent being Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda, who confirmed their split earlier this month.

Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook became the first winter 2023 couple to confirm their split just days after they left the villa.

Meanwhile, Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin - who only began dating after meeting outside the villa - called it quits a week after the series ended.

