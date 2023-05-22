This Morning’s Alison Hammond’s Son Approached For Love Island

Alison Hammond's son Aidan was approached for Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Aidan Hammond is among the list of names Love Island are eyeing up for their summer series.

Love Island series 10 starts in just a few weeks and reports have begun to emerge on who might be on the line-up.

According to MailOnline Alison Hammond’s son Aidan Hammond, 18, is the latest to have been approached by the ITV dating show as producers finalise contestants and bombshells.

It comes after the success of other celebrities’ children finding fame on the show, including Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani Dyer and Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma Owen who took part last year.

However, their source explained that ‘while Alison was flattered, Aidan has turned down the offer.’

Aidan Hammond turned down Love Island 2023's summer series. Picture: Alamy

Aidan isn’t the first name rumoured to be heading to Mallorca; two other contestants were ‘revealed’ in recent weeks.

Andre Furtado, a fashion entrepreneur was said to be the first singleton ITV signed up.

The rumoured contestant currently boasts a shy 1,900 Instagram followers at the time of writing, while the clothing brand he co-founded - Social Kids - has a whopping 17,000 followers.

Another celebrity offspring is also rumoured to be heading into the villa; Molly Marsh, the daughter of Janet Marsh who’s starred in a number of soaps.

Love Island returns this summer for series 10. Picture: ITV2

Molly was scouted after visiting the Love Island villa on an influencer trip earlier this year.

She wrote in one of her vlogs: "ITV flew me out to South Africa to see the BRAND NEW LOVE ISLAND VILLA!! Link in my bio to the FULL VILLA TOUR on my YouTube Channel!!"

After she caught the eye of producers she was told to audition and is apparently as ’shoo-in to fly to Mallorca later this month.’

