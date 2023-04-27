Love Island’s Tom Clare Breaks Silence On Samie Elishi Split With Statement

Tom Clare shared a statement amid his split from Love Island's Samie Elishi. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

By Capital FM

Tom Clare has confirmed his split from his Love Island girlfriend, Samie Elishi.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi became the fourth winter Love Island 2023 couple to split earlier this week, and the former has now broken his silence amid reports of their breakup.

Although the series 9 finalists appeared to be going from strength to strength and even became boyfriend and girlfriend days after leaving the villa, reports began whirring that they had called it quits just a month after the show ended.

According to this tabloid, the islanders struggled with the long distance as Tom is living in Barnsley whilst Samie lives in Essex.

A source said at the time: “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere.”

Tom and Samie talk their personal plans after leaving Love Island

Love Island's Tom Clare confirmed his split from Samie Elishi. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

“The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island,” they added.

Tom has now broken his silence on the split, taking to his Instagram Stories to share a statement confirming the end of their relationship.

The Northern reality star wrote: “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me and Samie have gone our separate ways…"

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split a month after Love Island. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi came in third place on winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV2

“We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her," added Tom, "I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best.”

Samie, however, is yet to comment on their split.

The fan favourites were the fourth couple from series 9 to call time on their romance after Olivia Hawkins & Maxwell Samuda, Casey O’Gorman & Rosie Seabrook and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown & Jordan Odofin broke up in recent weeks.

