Love Island’s Tom Clare Breaks Silence On Samie Elishi Split With Statement

27 April 2023, 10:06

Tom Clare shared a statement amid his split from Love Island's Samie Elishi
Tom Clare shared a statement amid his split from Love Island's Samie Elishi. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Clare has confirmed his split from his Love Island girlfriend, Samie Elishi.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi became the fourth winter Love Island 2023 couple to split earlier this week, and the former has now broken his silence amid reports of their breakup.

Although the series 9 finalists appeared to be going from strength to strength and even became boyfriend and girlfriend days after leaving the villa, reports began whirring that they had called it quits just a month after the show ended.

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Paige Turley And Finn Tapp ‘Split’ Three Years After Winning Love Island 2020

According to this tabloid, the islanders struggled with the long distance as Tom is living in Barnsley whilst Samie lives in Essex.

A source said at the time: “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere.”

Tom and Samie talk their personal plans after leaving Love Island

Love Island's Tom Clare confirmed his split from Samie Elishi
Love Island's Tom Clare confirmed his split from Samie Elishi. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram

“The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island,” they added.

Tom has now broken his silence on the split, taking to his Instagram Stories to share a statement confirming the end of their relationship.

The Northern reality star wrote: “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me and Samie have gone our separate ways…"

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split a month after Love Island
Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split a month after Love Island. Picture: Tom Clare/Instagram
Tom Clare and Samie Elishi came in third place on winter Love Island 2023
Tom Clare and Samie Elishi came in third place on winter Love Island 2023. Picture: ITV2

“We are still on good terms and I have nothing but love and respect for her," added Tom, "I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best.”

Samie, however, is yet to comment on their split.

The fan favourites were the fourth couple from series 9 to call time on their romance after Olivia Hawkins & Maxwell Samuda, Casey O’Gorman & Rosie Seabrook and  Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown & Jordan Odofin broke up in recent weeks.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Another Islander is expecting...

Love Island's Hayley Hughes Has Announced Her First Pregnancy

Love Island

Zendaya never ceases to amaze with her red carpet looks

10 Of Zendaya's Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

Features

All the best on-set snaps from the Barbie movie

All The Behind The Scenes Photos Of The 'Barbie' Cast: From Margot Robbie To Ryan Gosling

TV & Film

Lindsay Lohan has treated fans to a glowy baby bump selfie

Lindsay Lohan Shares First Glimpse Of Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Halsey and Alev have reportedly broken up

Halsey And Boyfriend Alev Aydin Have Split After 3 Years

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star