Paige Turley And Finn Tapp ‘Split’ Three Years After Winning Love Island 2020

Love Island's Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have reportedly split. Picture: Alamy/ITV2

By Capital FM

Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have reportedly called time on their relationship after three years together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Three years after winning the first-ever winter Love Island in 2020, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have reportedly split.

Not long after winning series 6, Paige and Finn moved in together in an apartment in Manchester - and now the Scottish singer is said to have moved out of their home whilst former footballer Finley is on holiday in the USA.

It is thought that Paige, who is originally from West Lothian, has already headed back to her hometown following the alleged breakup.

Love Island’s Tom Clare And Samie Elishi Become Fourth Winter 2023 Couple To Split

Paige and Finn are crowned the winners of Love Island season 6

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have reportedly split. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

An insider told this tabloid: “Paige and Finn had a really good run, but they are still super young and decided it wasn’t forever in the end.

“Paige is spending some time back in Scotland while she works out what she wants to do next.”

Paige, 25, and Finn, 23, are yet to address reports about their split, but the pair continue to follow each other on Instagram.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp appeared on series 6 of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won winter Love Island 2020. Picture: Alamy

Paige, who formerly dated Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi, and Finn, quickly became fan favourites during their time on Love Island three years ago, where they bagged the £50K prize.

They beat out runners-up Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge for the winning title and were one of three couples who were still together until their reported split.

The only other couple from series 6 who are still together are Callum Jones & Molly Smith and Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital