The Love Island 2020 Couples Who Are Still Together

Love Island’s winter 2020 series was a successful season for quite a few couples, including winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

Love Island kicked off 2020 with a winter series in South Africa and a huge number of contestants who went on to find love – including winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp and finalists Siannise Fudge and Luke T.

Molly-Mae Hague Reflects On ‘Lockdown’ Birthday Before Love Island As Fans Are Shocked At How Young She Is

But are any of the Love Island season six couples still together? Here’s who are still going strong, and who has split.

Are Paige Turley and Finn Tapp still together?

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp are still together after winning Love Island 2020. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

Paige and Finn of course won Love Island’s winter series at the start of 2020, after meeting early on in the villa and quickly growing close.

The couple have been in quarantine together at Paige’s parents’ home in Scotland since lockdown began and they continue to post social media updates proving they’re going strong.

They’ve even discussed their plans to get married and have children one day in the future!

Are Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman still together?

Siannise Fudge and Luke T are still going strong after Love Island. Picture: Siannise Fudge/Instagram

Siannise and Luke T were another of the Love Island 2020 couples to quickly move in together after leaving the series, spending the first few weeks of lockdown at one of their family’s homes before moving into a plush South London pad in May.

The loved-up pair have made a name for themselves on TikTok thanks to their number of dance routines and are always posting adorable selfies.

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott

Demi Jones and Luke T stayed together after Love Island. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

Demi had a rough start to her time in the villa, especially after love interest Nas dumped her for Eva Zapico in Casa Amor, but eventually Luke M, who was one of her close friends on the show caught her eye and Siannise and Luke T made sure to set them up.

Luke recently had to shut down claims he and Demi had split after spending lockdown separately unlike many of their co-stars.

He told Metro at the start of May: “We saw each other quite a lot after the villa, we were doing events and I was going to London quite a lot.

"We haven't seen each other for quite a while now, which is hard. I think a lot of relationships are finding it hard.

"But we still talk and we still FaceTime and stuff, so it's not like we're not in contact at all. We still contact each other all the time, and support each other. So it's going good."

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu

Love Island 2020: Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu are still together. Picture: Mike Boateng/Instagram

Mike didn’t get off to a good start in the villa, after giving Leanne Amaning ‘the ick’ and quickly turning his attentions to Jess – earning him the nickname of 'shark'. However, Priscilla managed to tame the police officer when she arrived with her fellow batch of new girls in Casa Amor and they’re still happily coupled up and quarantining together to keep the romance going.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones

Molly Smith and Callum Jones remained together after Love Island. Picture: Callum Jones/Instagram

Callum lost himself a lot of fans when he dumped Shaughna Phillips for Molly Smith when the girls were in Casa Amor, but he remained adamant to follow his heart and he’s still dating the model today – they’re even in quarantine together!

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico shut down split rumours in May. Picture: Eva Zapico/Instagram

Nas was quickly besotted with Eva when she arrived with her fellow newbies into Casa Amor, so much so that he abandoned his feelings for Demi to follow his heart.

Nas and Eva are also still going strong, with the couple recently hitting back at split rumours by posting a throwback video of them cuddling.

Ched Uzor and Jess Gale

Jess Gale and Ched Uzor have Love Island fans convinced they've split. Picture: Jess Gale/Instagram

Ched and Jess spent a few weeks together after leaving the villa happily coupled up, but when lockdown happened they obviously weren’t able to see each other as much as they’d hoped to.

Opening up about their relationship Ched said on podcast Secure The Insecure they still “talk every day” but need to address what’s going on between them once lockdown measures permit them to meet up again.

He said: "I feel like it's just something we need to discuss when lockdown is over. Right now we just talk everyday about random topics. I wouldn’t say we really have romantic conversations.

"I like Jess. I would say we are just talking and seeing each other and seeing how things go. We are not in a relationship though.”

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman have kept their romance off of social media for a few months. Picture: Connor Durman/Instagram

Sophie and Connor reunited after he was dumped from the villa early on, shutting down rumours they’d split in March, but have remained quiet about their relationship ever since.

The pair haven’t appeared on each other’s Instagram accounts much like their co-stars’ romances, but they could simply be keeping things out of the limelight.

Sophie last appeared on Connor’s Instagram in a Valentine’s Day post, while he hasn’t featured on her own profile since she was in the villa.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News