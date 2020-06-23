Love Island 2020 Winners Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Show Fans Inside New Flat After Moving In Together

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have moved in together. Picture: PA / Paige Turley/Instagram

Love Island winter winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have finally moved in together after living with her parents for three months.

Love Island 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp moved in with her parents in West Lothian, Scotland a few weeks after winning the winter series at the start of the year, but they finally have a place of their own.

The couple documented their time together while living at Paige’s family home, but had to keep the news they’ve moved in to a new flat a secret for some time ahead of their interview with OK! magazine.

Paige and Finn now have a three-bedroom flat in Manchester, overlooking the city with floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room corner.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have kept their move-in news a secret for weeks. Picture: Paige Turley/Instagram

Paige and Finn were previously living with Paige's parents. Picture: Finn Tapp/Instagram

They’re also lucky enough to have a walk-in wardrobe and a dressing room in one of the bedrooms.

Paige said she never actually visited the new flat, but put her trust in Finn to pick a good one.

She said: “We viewed a couple of apartments in a different block to what we’re in but only Finn was able to see our actual apartment. I’d only seen a video so I had to put my trust in him.”

The couple picked Manchester because it’s between their family homes (Finn is from Milton Keynes) and fellow islander Callum Jones “sold us the dream of living here.”

Discussing how nice it is to finally have their own privacy, Paige added: “You’d have thought we’d be wanting to kill each other by now but we’ve still been glued to each other. We’re always together.”

Their move comes just a few weeks after Love Island winter co-stars Siannise Fudge and Luke T also moved in together, to an equally plush apartment in London.

