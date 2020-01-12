Who Is Love Island 2020's Leanne Amaning? Everything We Know Including Her Job And Age

Leanne Amaning has promised to be fun and energetic in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Leanne Amaning is one of the many hopefuls looking for a romance on this year's first Winter Love Island. Here's everything we know about her - from her age to her ideal boyfriend.

Leanne Amaning has joined Love Island 2020's line-up of contestants who are all looking for love in South Africa.

The customer service advisor has already joked that she's looking for a Gerard Butler within the villa, and while we don't know if he'll be in there, here's everything we do know about Leanne including her job and age:

Who is Leanne Amaning and how old is she?

Leanne Amaning is a 22-year-old customer service advisor from London.

She believes she is the perfect Love Islander because she's fun and really wants to find love, despite not being that open. She wants to learn how to open up to others in the Villa.

The 22-year-old is very confident, and called herself a 10 out of 10, saying "If you don't love yourself, who will?" She also claimed her eyes were her best quality. She did, however, warn viewers that she often tells white lies and can be quite lazy.

Leanne described her ideal man as "someone who is rugged and manly; not anyone with a pretty face." She is also looking for a partner who is loyal and trustworthy, calling the 300 actor, Gerard Butler, her celebrity crush.

Leanne Amaning had over 12k followers on Instagram before Love Island started. Picture: Instagram

What is Leanne Amaning's Instagram?

Leanne's Instagram handle is @leanneamaning, and despite only sharing 12 posts before entering Love Island she has already - at the time of writing - has acquired over 12k followers.

Leanne Amaning said her celebrity crush was Gerard Butler. Picture: Instagram

What has Leanne said about Love Island?

Whilst citing Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies' may not bode well for her time within the Love Island Villa, we're expecting big things from the London lass, as she has said that if she wants a man, she'll get him.

She may also ruffle a few feathers, after saying "If you're friends [with a girl], then you don't cross any boundaries. If you're not close friends with someone there's no such thing as girl code".

It doesn't look good for her hopeful partners, either, as Leanne claimed that she may have a wandering eye, depending on how much she was into her man at the time. "If I don't like you that much, then I'm not loyal."

