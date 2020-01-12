Who Is Love Island 2020 Contestant Mike Boateng? Everything We Know From The Job He Quit To His Age

Mike Boateng is one of the 12 hopefuls looking for love on the brand new series of Love Island. But who is he? And what was his career before the show?

Mike Boateng has entered the Love Island villa in South Africa, and he’s ready to find his type on paper.

But who is he? Here’s everything we know about the 24-year-old who quit his career to take part in the 2020 series of the show.

How old is Mike Boateng?

Mike is 24 years old.

Where is Love Island's Mike from?

The fitness fanatic is originally from London but moved to Manchester for his career.

What does Mike Boateng do for a job?

According to reports, he quit his job as a police officer to appear on the show.

A spokesperson for Great Manchester Police told: "Mr Boateng is no longer a GMP officer. He left the organisation prior to taking part in the show.”

What did Mike say in his VT?

In his introduction video, Mike said: “My name is Mike, I'm 24 years old and I'm a police officer from London.

"I'm lucky because of my job as a police officer, I can use the cheeky lines about getting handcuffs out! It's normally works.

"I have been mistaken for a stripper on many occasions but let me tell you, I'm not a stripper. I just make the uniform look good.

"I think it's illegal to be sexy as me so if I see anyone as sexy as me they'll probably get locked up too."

What is Mike looking for in the villa? He’s assured viewers he’s going in there ‘to find love’.

In his VT, he said: ”I’m going in to the villa to find love. If that means stepping on a few toes, burning a few bridges and finding the love of my life, I'm willing to do it."

