Love Island’s Mike Boateng ‘Being Investigated’ By Ex Bosses At Greater Manchester Police

Mike Boateng is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police. Picture: ITV

Love Island star Mike Boateng is being investigated by his former bosses at the police force over allegations of improper conduct.

After Ollie Williams walked out of Love Island last week, the ITV2 reality series has been hit by another scandal – Mike Boateng is being investigated by his former bosses at Greater Manchester Police over “serious allegations” amid an ongoing probe.

According to the tabloids, Mike – who is happily coupled up with Leanne Amaning on the show – quit the force after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Where Are Love Island 'R' Caps From? How To Buy The Rewired Hat Worn By Contestants In The Villa

The 24-year-old could reportedly face being axed from the show, if he didn’t tell ITV2 the full circumstances of his exit from his job.

A source told the publication: “Mike says he left the police to take part in Love Island. But it was more likely the real reason was he was facing improper conduct charges.

“It seemed like he had serious allegations hanging over him. If ITV were aware of this situation, it’s astonishing that they allowed him to take part.

“After all, they have a duty of care to all of the show’s contestants.”

A Love Island spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Capital.

Mike and Leanne are very happy in their current coupling. Picture: ITV2

Mike's family have since shared a statement addressing the accusations on the islander's Instagram page, writing in the caption that they're standing by him, branding the claims "false".

After claiming their mother was harassed at her own front door before the story broke in the tabloids, Mike's family said he "showed nothing but dedication to the GMP", adding: "Mike has not spoken out against the police and always tried to portray the police in a positive light."

Before entering the South African villa, Mike said his former chief “left the door open for me to come back”.

Mike is currently coupled up with Leanne in the villa, but that didn’t stop him sharing his opinions when Connagh Howard poached Sophie Piper off of Connor Durman.

When Sophie overheard Mike criticising Connagh for picking her, she weighed in on the conversation to defend her new partner.

She said to Mike: “You can’t even say that to him… he’s gone with his gut at the end of the day.

"I feel like you boys shouldn't be beating him up about it.”

Love Island continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News