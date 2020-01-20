Love Island’s Mike Boateng ‘Being Investigated’ By Ex Bosses At Greater Manchester Police

20 January 2020, 11:08 | Updated: 20 January 2020, 11:54

Mike Boateng is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police
Mike Boateng is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police. Picture: ITV

Love Island star Mike Boateng is being investigated by his former bosses at the police force over allegations of improper conduct.

After Ollie Williams walked out of Love Island last week, the ITV2 reality series has been hit by another scandal – Mike Boateng is being investigated by his former bosses at Greater Manchester Police over “serious allegations” amid an ongoing probe.

According to the tabloids, Mike – who is happily coupled up with Leanne Amaning on the show – quit the force after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Where Are Love Island 'R' Caps From? How To Buy The Rewired Hat Worn By Contestants In The Villa

The 24-year-old could reportedly face being axed from the show, if he didn’t tell ITV2 the full circumstances of his exit from his job.

A source told the publication: “Mike says he left the police to take part in Love Island. But it was more likely the real reason was he was facing improper conduct charges.

“It seemed like he had serious allegations hanging over him. If ITV were aware of this situation, it’s astonishing that they allowed him to take part.

“After all, they have a duty of care to all of the show’s contestants.”

A Love Island spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Capital.

Mike and Leanne are very happy in their current coupling
Mike and Leanne are very happy in their current coupling. Picture: ITV2

Mike's family have since shared a statement addressing the accusations on the islander's Instagram page, writing in the caption that they're standing by him, branding the claims "false".

After claiming their mother was harassed at her own front door before the story broke in the tabloids, Mike's family said he "showed nothing but dedication to the GMP", adding: "Mike has not spoken out against the police and always tried to portray the police in a positive light."

Before entering the South African villa, Mike said his former chief “left the door open for me to come back”.

Mike is currently coupled up with Leanne in the villa, but that didn’t stop him sharing his opinions when Connagh Howard poached Sophie Piper off of Connor Durman.

When Sophie overheard Mike criticising Connagh for picking her, she weighed in on the conversation to defend her new partner.

She said to Mike: “You can’t even say that to him… he’s gone with his gut at the end of the day.

"I feel like you boys shouldn't be beating him up about it.” 

Love Island continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Rebecca has described herself as 'fearless'

Love Island Newbie Rebecca Gormley: Age, Job And Instagram Revealed
Islanders have been wearing the hats

Where Are Love Island 'R' Caps From? How To Buy The Rewired Hat Worn By Contestants In The Villa
Love Island twins Jess and Eve Gale have a trick for drying their lashes

Love Island Twins’ Eyelash Hack Baffles Viewers As Eve Blow Dries Her Lashes
Ollie Williams tried to sell a Buffalo head on eBay as he denies trophy hunting

Love Island's Ollie Williams 'Tried To Sell Buffalo Head Online' As He Denies Trophy Hunting
Siannise Fudge said she knows what she's looking for in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Siânnise Fudge? Everything We Know Including Where She's From And Her Job

Hot On Capital

Joe Keery's hair has returned to its original, much-loved mullet style

Stranger Things’ Joe Keery’s Iconic Long Hair Is Back And The News Has Made Fans’ Entire Year
Fans love that Joe is also Woodchuck Todd in Easy A

Fans Are Stanning 'You's' Penn Badgley As The Mascot Woodchuck Todd In 'Easy A'
Fans were trying to find the employee's social media handles

Harry Styles' Starbucks Doppelgänger Goes Viral On TikTok As Fans Share Drive-Through Video

Harry Styles

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion is sparking hopes they'll date again

Why Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards Reunion Has Sent The Internet Into Meltdown
Louis wasn't happy his bandmates wanted to take a break from 1D.

Louis Tomlinson Was ’Fuming’ Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne Wanted To Take One Direction Hiatus

One Direction

Netflix's Sex Education has returned for series 2

Where Is Sex Education Set & Where Is The Netflix Show Filmed?

More Movies & TV News

Who is the Octopus in The Masked Singer?

Who Is The Octopus On The Masked Singer? Fans Suspect A Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Lies Beneath
Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?

Who Is Fox On The Masked Singer? Fans Believe Denise Van Outen Is Beneath The Mask
Who is the Duck on The Masked Singer?

Who Is The Duck On The Masked Singer? All The Theories As Fans Remain Adamant They Know
Sex Education's new guy is set to shake things up

Who Is Sex Education's Rahim? Meet Sami Outalbali, Season 2's New Character
Sex Education fans have been questioning when it's set

What Year Is Netflix's Sex Education Set In? Era Of 'Retro' Show Revealed