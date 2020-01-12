Who Is Winter Love Island's Nas Majeed? Age, Height And Job As A Builder Revealed

Nas Majeed joins the singletons in the Love Island villa. Picture: Love Island ITV2/ Instagram @nas_jm

Nas Majeed is taking a break from his job as a builder to try his hand at finding love on the first series of winter Love Island, so how old is he, what is his height, and what is his Instagram handle?

Nas Majeed has officially taken his shot at finding love over to South Africa with the first ever series of winter Love Island, leaving his job in chilly South London behind and joining the sizzling singles, so, what's he all about?

We've got everything from his biggest turn offs, to his job, height and Instagram handle!

How tall is Love Island's Nas?

At 5"7, Nas may be one of the shorter contestants, but that's never held any guys back in the past!

What's Nas Majeed's job?

Quite the multitasker, Nas is a recent sports science graduate and is currently working as a builder (let's hope he's told his boss where he's headed!)

He's also a keen rugby player and graduated from Brunel University with a first, so, that basically means he's good at everything?!

What's Nas's biggest turn-off?

The Love Island hopeful has said his biggest turn off in a girl is someone who is 'overly boisterous or not carrying themselves well', so we don't reckon he'll be headed towards any of the drama in the villa... watch this space!

He also says his dream lady is 'tanned, with dark hair and great eyebrows", promising when he's in a relationship, he's loyal, but says with dating "you’re not really completely attached to someone."

How does Nas describe himself?

Nas doesn't reckon he is the classic type of guy to head into the villa.

He's described himself as "very different to guys who have been on the show before."

The contestant says: "I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person."

Well, Nas, time in the villa will tell!

What's Nas's Instagram handle?

You can follow him at nas_jm, and he's already amassed 5k followers!

