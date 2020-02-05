Love Island’s Priscilla Anyabu: Facts You Need To Know About Mike Boateng’s New Love Interest, From Her Job To Her Instagram

Love Island's Priscilla joined the singletons in the villa. Picture: ITV

Priscilla Anyabu is currently on Love Island and here’s everything we know about the Casa Amor contestant, who has caught Mike Boateng’s attention.

Love Island’s Priscilla Anyabu is one of the Casa Amor girls who came in ready to graft and she's already been getting close to Mike Boateng.

In her VT she said she’s got ‘likability’ and also said she finds it 'easy' meeting new people.

But who is Priscilla? And what’s her job? Here’s everything we know…

Casa Amor's Priscilla is set to steal Mike's ehart. Picture: Instagram

Who Is Priscilla Anyabu?

Priscilla is a 25-year-old model and operations manager from Battersea, London.

Describing herself as ‘outgoing, kind and stylish’, she revealed she’s done a few beauty pageants and music videos in the past, so she’s no stranger to cameras! She also won the 'Miss Face of Africa' title.

Her celeb crush is Justin Timberlake but she admitted she doesn’t have a type, saying: "I like a built physique, muscular, tall, a nice smile and good teeth! And a warming spirit. They have to have good manners too.”

She has her eyes on Mike, Nas Majeed and Luke Mabbott.

What’s Priscilla's Instagram?

Her handle is @priscillaanyabu_.

She already has nearly 20K followers and a solid Instagram page full of stunning selfies and modeling snaps!

Priscilla is super close to her brother also as she has numerous pics out and about with him.

Casa Amor's Priscilla is a family lady as she shares snaps with her family on social media. Picture: Instagram

What has she said about Love Island?

Priscilla revealed she’s willing to do what it takes to secure her man in the villa, saying: "All is fair in love and war. I will do my bit respectfully.

“As long as no one is anyone’s girlfriend, I feel like they’re up for grabs. We all know what we’ve come to the villa for, I don’t have loyalty to anyone when I first meet them.”

You can watch her crack on at 9pm on ITV2.

