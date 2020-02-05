Love Island’s Priscilla Anyabu: Facts You Need To Know About Mike Boateng’s New Love Interest, From Her Job To Her Instagram

5 February 2020, 17:05 | Updated: 5 February 2020, 17:16

Priscilla joined the singletons in the villa
Love Island's Priscilla joined the singletons in the villa. Picture: ITV

Priscilla Anyabu is currently on Love Island and here’s everything we know about the Casa Amor contestant, who has caught Mike Boateng’s attention.

Love Island’s Priscilla Anyabu is one of the Casa Amor girls who came in ready to graft and she's already been getting close to Mike Boateng.

In her VT she said she’s got ‘likability’ and also said she finds it 'easy' meeting new people.

New Love Island Star Ched Uzor's Real Age Is Baffling Viewers As They Claim He 'Looks 40'

But who is Priscilla? And what’s her job? Here’s everything we know…

Casa Amor's Priscilla is set to steal Mike's ehart
Casa Amor's Priscilla is set to steal Mike's ehart. Picture: Instagram

Who Is Priscilla Anyabu?

Priscilla is a 25-year-old model and operations manager from Battersea, London.

Describing herself as ‘outgoing, kind and stylish’, she revealed she’s done a few beauty pageants and music videos in the past, so she’s no stranger to cameras! She also won the 'Miss Face of Africa' title.

Her celeb crush is Justin Timberlake but she admitted she doesn’t have a type, saying: "I like a built physique, muscular, tall, a nice smile and good teeth! And a warming spirit. They have to have good manners too.”

She has her eyes on Mike, Nas Majeed and Luke Mabbott.

What’s Priscilla's Instagram?

Her handle is @priscillaanyabu_.

She already has nearly 20K followers and a solid Instagram page full of stunning selfies and modeling snaps!

Priscilla is super close to her brother also as she has numerous pics out and about with him.

Casa Amor's Priscilla is a family lady as she shares snaps with her family on social media
Casa Amor's Priscilla is a family lady as she shares snaps with her family on social media. Picture: Instagram

What has she said about Love Island?

Priscilla revealed she’s willing to do what it takes to secure her man in the villa, saying: "All is fair in love and war. I will do my bit respectfully.

“As long as no one is anyone’s girlfriend, I feel like they’re up for grabs. We all know what we’ve come to the villa for, I don’t have loyalty to anyone when I first meet them.”

You can watch her crack on at 9pm on ITV2.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Love Island

Latest Love Island News

Eva Zapico headed into Casa Amor and has turned heads already

Eva Zapico's Age, Nationality & Jet Setting Lifestyle As She Turns Heads In Casa Amor
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard
Love Island's Molly Smith is a model

Love Island's Molly Smith: 5 Instagram Pictures That Tell Us All You Need To Know About Casa Amor Contestant
Shaughna Phillips gets upset worrying Callum Jones's head is turned in Casa Amor

Love Island Viewers Worry For Shaughna Phillips Who Threatens To Quit Show Over Casa Amor
Connagh Howard's Welsh slang

WATCH: Love Island's Connagh Howard Teaches Popular Welsh Slang

Hot On Capital

JB was asked about 'Watermelon Sugar'

Justin Bieber Has Hilarious Comeback To A Fan's Harry Styles Question About 'Watermelon Sugar'

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is launching a makeup line

Selena Gomez Announces Launch Of Rare Beauty Makeup Brand – But There's Bad News For UK Shoppers

Selena Gomez

Taylor is worth a nine-figure amount

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth: ‘Lover’ Singer Is Worth A Nine-Figure Amount

Taylor Swift

Halsey is a massive Directioner

Resurfaced Video Of Halsey Proves She's A Huge One Direction Stan: "When 'Little Things' Came Out I Cried For 16 Hours”

Halsey

She is reportedly one of the highest paid campmates

Charlotte Crosby Reportedly Paid Six-Figure Sum For I'm A Celeb Australia
Ched Uzor is just 23 years old

New Love Island Star Ched Uzor's Real Age Is Baffling Viewers As They Claim He 'Looks 40'

More Movies & TV News

Molly used to be in a relationship with 2018 contestant Jordan

Molly's Love Island Ex Jordan Speaks Out As She Enters Casa Amor 'I'm Dealing With It In My Own Way'
Sammy Kimmence appears in court charged with conning two people

Dani Dyer's Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence In Court For Allegedly Scamming Two Men Out Of Thousands
Fans defend Shauna Williams from trolls online

Love Island Fans Defend Shaughna Phillips Over Trolls' Comments About Her Legs
Zendaya stars in Euphoria with Jacob Elordi

Zendaya Spotted In Public With Rumoured Boyfriend, Jacob Elordi
Brad Pitt referenced Prince Harry in his BAFTA speech

Brad Pitt Jokes About Prince Harry In Front Of William & Kate During BAFTA Speech