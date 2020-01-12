When Is Summer Love Island 2020 On? And Will Caroline Flack Be Back To Host?

12 January 2020, 15:30 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 15:31

The summer series of Love Island begins in June 2020
The summer series of Love Island begins in June 2020. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Winter Love Island is about to take over January but when can we expect the summer series to air? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island 2020 is going to be taking over our whole year with both the winter and summer series to look forward to - but when is the summer series on?

Having just been introduced to the first ever winter series cast, the crew and the contestants will be enjoying a January in Cape Town but the big questions are, when will Love Island be back on in the summer? And will Caroline Flack be returning to her role?

When Is The Winter Love Island Final? And How Long Is It On For?

Here’s everything we know about summer Love Island so far:

When will summer Love Island 2020 be on?

As the ITV producers are currently very busy with the winter edition, hosted by Laura Whitmore for the first time, they have yet to confirm their plans for the summer.

However, judging by the past few years, Love Island usually begins in June and finishes in July.

How long will the summer Love Island be on for?

The winter edition is a shorter version to what we’re use to, only lasting six weeks.

It’s expected the summer one will continue to run for eight, after it was extended due to its success.

Caroline Flack Instagram photo
Caroline Flack isn't likely to return for the summer series of Love Island. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

Will Caroline Flack to return to Love Island?

After she stepped down in December due to personal issues, it’s not likely that Caroline will return.

Laura has stepped in to replace her for the first winter series and if all goes well, it’s predicted she’ll take over permanently.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Ollie Williams leads a very luxury lifestyle

How Much Is Love Island Contestant Ollie Williams Worth? Family Net Worth Revealed
Love Island Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard

Love Island Couple Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard: When Did They Get Together And Did They Split?
The Love Island villa has a hot new location for the brand new series in South Africa

Where Is Winter Love Island Filmed? And Can You Stay In The Villa? Details Revealed
Connor Durman is a coffee bean salesman from Brighton

Love Island's Tattooed Hunk Connor Durman's Age, Ex-Girlfriend Drama & Job Revealed

Hot On Capital

BRITs 2020 Awards Nominations

The BRIT Awards 2020 Nominations: Lewis Capaldi & Stormzy Lead The Nominees
Who is Hedgehog on the Masked Singer?

Who Is Hedgehog On The Masked Singer? Fans Think Comedian Jason Manford Could Be Under The Mask
Fans have been sharing clues about who's behind the mask

Who is Chameleon on The Masked Singer? Fans Think It's The Darkness Singer Justin Hawkins
People are trying to work out who the Queen Bee is on The Masked Singer

Who Is Queen Bee On The Masked Singer? Fans Suspect Girls Aloud Star Lies Beneath Costume
Is Kelis the Daisy?!

Who Is Daisy On The Masked Singer? Fans Think It Could Be Kelis Or Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts
Capital Breakfast's Don't Hang Up!

Don't Hang Up!: All Of The Prank Calls From Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

Shows & Presenters

More Movies & TV News

Charlotte and Ryan have been getting cosy on the show.

Charlotte Crosby Kisses Married At First Sight's Ryan Gallagher On Australian I'm A Celeb
Netflix has confirmed some huge comebacks in 2020

2020 Netflix Release Dates: All The Shows & Movies Coming This Year
The Love Island 2020 cast open up about their 'type'

Love Island 2020 Cast Reveal What They're Looking For In Introduction Video
The South African villa is five times bigger than Mallorca's

Love Island 2020 Villa: Look Inside Winter Series Property Where Cast Will Stay In South Africa
Laura Whitmore has dated a few famous faces.

Who Has Love Island’s Laura Whitmore Dated? From Paolo Nutini To Iain Stirling, Here’s The Presenter’s Ex-Boyfriends