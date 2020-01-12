When Is Summer Love Island 2020 On? And Will Caroline Flack Be Back To Host?

The summer series of Love Island begins in June 2020. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Winter Love Island is about to take over January but when can we expect the summer series to air? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island 2020 is going to be taking over our whole year with both the winter and summer series to look forward to - but when is the summer series on?

Having just been introduced to the first ever winter series cast, the crew and the contestants will be enjoying a January in Cape Town but the big questions are, when will Love Island be back on in the summer? And will Caroline Flack be returning to her role?

Here’s everything we know about summer Love Island so far:

When will summer Love Island 2020 be on?

As the ITV producers are currently very busy with the winter edition, hosted by Laura Whitmore for the first time, they have yet to confirm their plans for the summer.

However, judging by the past few years, Love Island usually begins in June and finishes in July.

How long will the summer Love Island be on for?

The winter edition is a shorter version to what we’re use to, only lasting six weeks.

It’s expected the summer one will continue to run for eight, after it was extended due to its success.

Caroline Flack isn't likely to return for the summer series of Love Island. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

Will Caroline Flack to return to Love Island?

After she stepped down in December due to personal issues, it’s not likely that Caroline will return.

Laura has stepped in to replace her for the first winter series and if all goes well, it’s predicted she’ll take over permanently.