Love Island New Boy Luke Mabbott: Job, Instagram And Justin Bieber Similarity Revealed

22 January 2020, 22:05 | Updated: 22 January 2020, 22:06

Love Island's Luke Mabbott
Love Island's Luke Mabbott has his eye on Paige Turley. Picture: ITV2

Who is Luke Mabbott? Here’s everything you need to know about the ITV2 Love Island contestant, including his age and where he’s from.

Meet new Love Island boy Luke Mabbott who is entering the Cape Town villa with the hopes of impressing Paige Turley, Sophie Piper and Shaughna Phillips.

So who is Luke M and what do we need to know about him? Does he have a job? And how can I find him on Instagram?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Love Island contestant including why Justin Bieber plays a big part in his life.

Love Island's Luke M claims his tattoos are his best feature
Love Island's Luke M claims his tattoos are his best feature. Picture: Luke Mabbott/Instagram

Who is Luke Mabbott? How old is he and where is he from?

Luke describes himself as “happy, outgoing and caring” and wants a woman who is just the same.

Aged 24, Luke M is from Redcar in England.

What is Luke Mabbott’s job?

There’s no claim to fame here as Luke is a heating engineer.

Is Luke M on Instagram?

Of course! You can find him @lukemabbott.

The new Love Island contestant has been mistaken for Justin Bieber
The new Love Island contestant has been mistaken for Justin Bieber. Picture: Luke Mabbott/Instagram

What’s Luke Mabbott got to do with Justin Bieber?

We’re sure you’ve noticed already, and if you haven’t, there’s no going back now, but Luke has a striking resemblance to Justin Bieber himself.

He told Love Island producers: “I’ve been mistaken for Justin Bieber quite a few times. I’ve walked into clubs and been given VIP table service and free drinks because they thought I was him!”

