New Love Island Star Ched Uzor's Real Age Is Baffling Viewers As They Claim He 'Looks 40'

5 February 2020, 12:23

Love Island’s new arrival Ched Uzor is just 23 years old, but viewers reckon he looks a lot older.

After Rebecca Gormley had Love Island viewers branding her a “liar” when she revealed her age, another island newbie has left fans equally as confused.

When the boys in the main villa packed up and re-located to Casa Amor, six new lads took their place to mingle with the likes of Siannise Fudge, Jess Gale, and Shaughna Phillips.

How Long Does Casa Amor Stint Go On In Love Island? Everything You Need To Know

Amongst the bombshells was Ched Uzor, who quickly had fans baffled over his age. So, how old is Chez?

The reality TV hopeful is just 23 years old – but viewers aren't convinced.

Ched Uzor is just 23 years old
Ched Uzor is just 23 years old. Picture: ITV2

“These islanders need to stop lying about their ages!” One person tweeted, as another said: “What are they feeding people these days?”

Meanwhile, many speculated whether the islander had previously taken steroids after seeing his muscly build.

Ched has been getting to know Jess in the villa, and on Tuesday night’s episode his chat with the 20-year-old left viewers in stitches as he struggled to get his words out while trying to tell the blonde beauty how he feels about her.

Iain Stirling even joked before the pair’s chat aired: “Jess desperately wants to know what Ched thinks about her. And by the sounds of it, so does Ched.”

After Jess asked: “What was your first impression of me?”, Ched stumbled: “Do you know what like, you know when you first like, you like, you’re like “awww she’s…” Do you know, like, a blonde girl, do you know what I mean like, you think… awww…”

Jess then agreed: “Well observed,” to which Ched replied: “No no no, but do you know what I mean like…”

Eventually, the scaffolder from Surrey found his words and said: “Obviously you’re a good looking girl. You know when you just look at someone and you’re like, 'I wanna find out more about her, I wanna see what she’s about'.”

Jess' former partner Mike Boateng has also had his head turned, so the duo will likely return with new love interests when Casa Amor comes to an end.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Love Island

Latest Love Island News

Connagh Howard's Welsh slang

WATCH: Love Island's Connagh Howard Teaches Popular Welsh Slang
Molly used to be in a relationship with 2018 contestant Jordan

Molly's Love Island Ex Jordan Speaks Out As She Enters Casa Amor 'I'm Dealing With It In My Own Way'
Casa Amor will last a few days of Love Island 2020

How Long Does Casa Amor Stint Go On In Love Island? Everything You Need To Know
Sammy Kimmence appears in court charged with conning two people

Dani Dyer's Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence In Court For Allegedly Scamming Two Men Out Of Thousands
Fans defend Shauna Williams from trolls online

Love Island Fans Defend Shaughna Phillips Over Trolls' Comments About Her Legs

Hot On Capital

Selena Gomez is launching a makeup line

Selena Gomez Announces Launch Of Rare Beauty Makeup Brand – But There's Bad News For UK Shoppers

Selena Gomez

Taylor is worth a nine-figure amount

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth: ‘Lover’ Singer Is Worth A Nine-Figure Amount

Taylor Swift

Halsey is a massive Directioner

Resurfaced Video Of Halsey Proves She's A Huge One Direction Stan: "When 'Little Things' Came Out I Cried For 16 Hours”

Halsey

She is reportedly one of the highest paid campmates

Charlotte Crosby Reportedly Paid Six-Figure Sum For I'm A Celeb Australia
Sam Smith new single To Die For

Sam Smith Appears To Tease Their New Single 'To Die For' In Cryptic Posts

Sam Smith

The Global Awards 2020 With Very.co.uk short list has been announced

Ed Sheeran & Lewis Capaldi Lead Global Awards Nominations 2020 - Vote Now!

Events

More Movies & TV News

Zendaya stars in Euphoria with Jacob Elordi

Zendaya Spotted In Public With Rumoured Boyfriend, Jacob Elordi
Brad Pitt referenced Prince Harry in his BAFTA speech

Brad Pitt Jokes About Prince Harry In Front Of William & Kate During BAFTA Speech
Jim Carrey explained his process for physical comedy in Sonic the Hedgehog

WATCH: Jim Carrey Explains How He Masters His Physical Comedy
Jesy shared a snap with Chris from the NTAs

Jesy Nelson Shows Support For Boyfriend Chris Hughes Following NTAs 'Brawl'

Little Mix

Four contestants have left the competition

The Masked Singer: Who Has Been Unveiled So Far?