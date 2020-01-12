Love Island Shaughna Phillips: What Is Her Job And How Old Is She?

Shaughna Phillips is joining the cast of this years Love Island 2020 for the first ever winter line up - but who is she? And how do you find her on Instagram?

Love Island 2020 has a very interesting cast for us to enjoy this January including Shaughna Phillips.

Branding herself a “clever” islander that will be full of surprises, Shaughna is sure to be a hit with the men of the villa.

So who is Shaughna Phillips? What exactly is her job? And how can we find her on Instagram? Here’s everything you need to know:

How old is Shaughna Phillips and where is she from?

At 25, Shaugna finds herself as one of this years oldest contestants but she’s hoping that only makes her more appealing. She is also from London.

What is Shaughna Phillips' job?

It’s not every series you hear someone say their job is democratic services officer - so what exactly is it? Well, it's her job to help the manager with administrative duties to ensure the local council works in an open and honest way.

How do you find Shaughna Phillips on Instagram?

You can find Shaughna on Instagram @shaughnaphillips where she is only too happy to talk about her weight loss and post plenty of sexy selfies.