Love Island 2020 Winter Contestants Confirmed: See The Whole Line-Up Here

The winter Love Island 2020 contestants have been announced. Picture: ITV2

The official winter Love Island line-up has been revealed – get to know the 2020 cast here.

The new season of Love Island is officially underway and ITV2 have finally confirmed the contestants who will be entering the 2020 villa in South Africa for the first ever winter edition of the show, which will be hosted by Laura Whitmore.

From TV presenter Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie Piper to Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley, meet the full Love Island lineup heading into Cape Town to find love on 12 January when the show starts.

Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning is entering winter Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Age: 22

Job: Customer service advisor

Leanne from London is heading into the Love Island villa to “learn and change”, describing her ideal man as “someone who is rugged and manly, not with a pretty face.”

The 22-year-old said her ideal first date would be a casual outing, such as drinks and bowling and she's prepared to go after what she wants when it comes to love.

Siânnise Fudge

Siânnise Fudge's celebrity crush is Antony Joshua. Picture: ITV2

Age: 25 Job: Beauty consultant

Bristol-born Siân’s celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua, but in the Love Island villa she’s after an Aladdin lookalike – her nickname is Princess Jasmine and the Eyebrow Queen.

Describing herself as “sassy and fun”, Siân said she’s “experienced with men” therefore knows what she wants.

When it comes to girl code, the 25-year-old describes the rule as: “Any girl that’s your friend and you know they’ve been with someone, you don’t go there.”

Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess Gale are twin sisters. Picture: ITV2

Age: 20

Jobs: Students and VIP hostesses

For the first time ever, Love Island is sending in twin sisters. Eve and Jess Gale both describe themselves as confident, with Eve saying she’s “chilled-out and easy-going” while Jess said she’s “fun and spontaneous”.

Despite embarking on their hunt for love as a duo, the sisters – who live in London – insist there won’t be any fallouts over a man.

Before entering the villa, Eve said boys often tell her and Jess they fancy both of them.

“Some boys will be messaging me and Jessica at the same time, I don’t think they think we talk.”

Eve’s claim to fame is that Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga messaged her after she tagged him in an Instagram Story at an event they were both at, but when they tried to meet up in Ibiza their dates didn’t match up.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips is a democratic services officer. Picture: ITV2

Age: 25

Job: Democratic services officer

Shaughna is looking for a man who’s “funny and a little bit smart” who she can have a conversation about the news with, as she describes herself as “chatty, funny and clever”.

She explained before heading into the villa: “When [people] hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked.”

The London-based islander also rates herself as a 7.5, believing her lips are her best feature as she "spent enough money on them!”

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper is Rochelle Humes' sister. Picture: ITV2

Age: 21

Job: Medical PA

Rochelle Humes’ sister Sophie is looking for love in a man who “doesn’t take themselves too seriously”, but said it can take her a while to properly like someone.

Sophie already has a strong following on social media, with 11k followers on Instagram before she even jetted to South Africa.

The Essex girl’s worst date experience was realising she had a string of camembert down her chin after pecking her date on the cheek at the end of the night – she’s now hoping her next romance will be lest cheesy.

Paige Turley

Paige Turley is Lewis Capaldi's ex-girlfriend. Picture: ITV2

Age: 22

Job: Singer

Paige was long rumoured to be entering the villa before the lineup was confirmed, revealing she’s joining the show to “find someone different”.

The singer’s claim to fame is that she dated Lewis Capaldi at 17 years old, but after an amicable split the pair are still friends.

Paige fears she’ll find it hard not having her phone inside the villa, but is looking for someone witty “with a bit of banter and something about him”.

She’s also taken part on Britain’s Got Talent, reaching the semi-final after singing ‘Skinny Love’.

Mike Boateng

Mike Boateng is a police officer. Picture: ITV2

Age: 24

Job: Police officer

Police officer Mike describes himself as “personable and easy to approach”, giving him high hopes to find a girl he can connect with.

Mike is looking for a woman who’s “ambitious, has a lot of personality and is beautiful” and isn’t afraid to burn a few bridges to find the love of his life.

As well as having a footballer pal, Dominic Calvert-Llewin, the 24-year-old’s brother, Samuel, was on The Apprentice a few years ago.

He’ll also have some impressions to keep viewers entertained, claiming he can impersonate the voices of Barrack Obama and Drake.

Connor Durman

Connor Durman is just one of the hopeful 2020 islanders. Picture: ITV2

Age: 25

Job: Coffee bean salesman

After living in Australia for four years, Brighton-based Connor “knows what he wants” and is looking for an “outgoing” woman with a big personality who’s also “family orientated” and fits in with his mates.

Connor reckons he’s already had his ideal first date, after booking a cinema with a double bed to see A Star is Born in a park in Sydney, complete with a bottle of champagne.

Callum Jones

Callum Jones is a scaffolder. Picture: ITV2

Age: 23

Job: Scaffolder

Opening his pre-villa interview with: “I’m a cheeky chap”, Manchester-based Callum rates himself as a nine out of 10, hailing his smile as his best feature.

His ideal woman is “girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish” and his celebrity crush is Megan Fox.

Callum is also prepared to “go pretty far” to get the girl he likes, and is “a very good cook” especially when it comes to Thai food.

Nas Majeed

Nas believes he’s different to guys who have been on Love Island before. Picture: ITV2

Age: 23

Job: Builder

Sports Science graduate Nas from London believes he’s “very different” to guys who have been on Love Island in the past and describes himself as “a well-rounded person”.

Instead of chat-up lines, Nas said he’ll compliment a girl’s look or outfit rather than use a generic technique and is looking for someone “cute and funny” who can “match” his energy.

On whether he’ll be loyal in the villa, Nas said: “In a relationship, I’m loyal. Dating is different. You’re not really completely attached to someone.”

Ollie Williams

Ollie Williams is heir to the Lanhydrock Estate. Picture: ITV2

Age: 23

Job: Heir to the Lanhydrock Estate

Ollie, from Cornwall, describes himself as “the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all of the jokes,” adding that he’s “attention seeking” and “upfront”.

When it comes to his best chat-up line, Ollie likes to tell women about the land he owns, explaining: “Best chat up line I’ve ever used is, ‘Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.’ That’s it. Chat up line, done.”

His father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock and their family title is Viscount Clifden. Oliie is the heir of Lanhydrock.

He also sees himself as “Gatsby but with better fireworks”, due to “throwing a bloody awesome party”.

Love Island in South Africa begins 12 January.

