Laura Whitmore Praises ‘Supportive’ Caroline Flack As She Prepares To Take Over As Love Island Host

Laura will take over as host of Love Island 2020. Picture: instagram

Laura Whitmore has praised Caroline Flack for being ‘supportive’ of her new role as Love Island host.

Love Island kicks off in less than a week and it’s Laura Whitmore who will be hosting the 2020 winter series.

She was appointed by ITV to take over from Caroline Flack after the 40-year-old was arrested and charged with assault, following an alleged incident at her home with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

The Irish presenter, who is in a relationship with the show’s voiceover star, Iain Stirling, has praised Caroline for being ‘incredibly gracious and supportive’ towards her and admitted she feels pressure to ‘give the role the justice it deserves’.

Laura said: “She has been incredibly gracious and supportive of me taking on the role for the winter series.

“She’s a brilliant host and I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves while she is taking some time off.”

Laura also revealed she had a conversation with her boyfriend Iain before accepting the role as it’s ‘his show’.

She said: “When I initially got the call, I had a conversation with Iain. It’s his show. I said, ‘How would you feel about it?’ We both agreed straight away.”

The pair are set to jet off to South Africa for the brand new series which kicks off in a matter of days.

Laura posted a photograph of her iconic Love Island suitcase on Instagram on Monday morning, alongside the caption: “Last minute packing....all the essentials...Cape Town here I come!”

Show bosses are reportedly upping their security for the new series as Cape Town is known as one of the ‘deadliest’ cities in the world due to its murder rate.

According to reports, producers have hired armed guards to patrol around the new villa.

An insider told the Daily Star: “Producers aren’t taking any chances. It’s been arranged for armed guards to patrol the compound throughout the series.

“They will have them surrounding the area so there is no chance of any breaches.”

