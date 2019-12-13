Love Island Host Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Lewis Burton's Job, Age & Instagram

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton's age and job. Picture: Instagram @mrlewisburton

Who is 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, how did they meet, and how long have they been together?

It has been reported Love Island host Caroline Flack, has been arrested and charged over the alleged assault of her boyfriend, Lewis Burton in the early hours of Friday 11th December following a 'night out in London.'

So, who is the presenter's beau, what is his job, and are the pair still together after the reported bust up?

Love Island’s Gabby Allen Hits Out At ‘Lying,’ ‘Cheating’ Ex-Boyfriend & I’m A Celebrity Star Myles Stephenson

Lewis, 28, is a former professional tennis player, model and business owner, and the pair were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend- having first gone public with their relationship in August 2019, posting loved-up summer snaps together.

He currently has 16k Instagram followers, which is likely to rise thanks to his connection to one of TV's most recognisable faces, and you can follow him at @mrlewisburton.

The pair sparked engagement rumours in November, when Caz was spotted sporting a ring on her engagement finger, although it appears not to have been given to her by Lewis, as not announcement was made.

Caroline has hit the headlines after being arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting Lewis in a late night bust up following a night out- with a witness reporting they overheard him telling a police officer he was 'normal' before meeting her.

It has not yet emerged whether the pair are still together.

Lewis is signed to Select model management and often posts snaps from his smouldering shoots, or on location in an exotic location, in true model style.

Caroline was previously engaged to Apprentice star Andrew Brady and has been linked to Harry Styles, Prince Harry, Olly Murs, Jack Street, AJ Pritchard and Danny Cipriani.

