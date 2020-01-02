Love Island Winter Sparks Mental Health Concerns After Malin Andersson Says 2020 Contestants Will 'Need Help'

Malin Andersson voiced her mental health concerns. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island 2020 is due to start in a matter of weeks and former contestant Malin Andersson said she "feels sorry" for the cast.

Former Love Islander Malin Andersson has suggested the 2020 cast of the ITV2 dating show will "need help" in regards to their mental health.

Speaking to the Metro about the winter series of the programme, she said: : "It’s silly, it’s going to be saturated too quickly. I feel sorry for the cast of [last year’s] Love Island because their life-span on social media isn’t going to be the longest, is it?

"They’re probably going to need help with their mental health in about a year’s time, when their work dries out, probably less."

The 26 year old appeared on the second series of the show in 2016, and explained most contestants go into the villa to use the platform for bigger opportunities.

Malin Andersson appeared on the second series of Love Island. Picture: PA

She said: "I know there are some people who don’t go on there just for that, but ideally they are living off that show right now.

"It is what it is."

Creative Director of ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles said potential contestants are given all the information and preparation they need before committing to the series.

He explained: "Due to the success of the show our Islanders can find themselves in the public eye following their appearance.

"We really want to make sure they have given real consideration to this and what appearing on TV entails. Discussing all of this with us forms a big part of the casting process and, ultimately, their decision to take part," he added.

The show's bosses have enhanced psychological support and are giving more in-depth conversations regarding the impact of being on the show.

Social media and financial management training is also included.

Love Island, which will be hosted by Laura Whitmore this year, will return to our screens on 12 January 2020.

