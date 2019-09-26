Winter Love Island To Be The 'Hottest Yet', Start Date, Location & Rumoured Contestants Revealed

Caroline Flack says winter Love Island will be hottest yet. Picture: ITV/ Instagram @carolineflack

Caroline Flack is getting everyone hyped for the first series of winter Love Island by promising it will be the hottest yet.

Winter Love Island is just a matter of months away, as summer dies down and we move into winter, the only thing any of us really care about is when the first ever winter series will be hitting our screens, and Caroline Flack is getting us all kinds of exciting by promising it's going to be the 'hottest yet'.

Gushing about her excitement for the upcoming series to this publication, the 39-year-old said: "I literally cannot wait. It is going to be so hot...probably the hottest one yet."

"Cape Town, can you believe it? Love Island's twice a year now, it's going to be mad."

So, find out everything you need to know before the winter series hits, from how to apply, a 'confirmed' contestant, and where they're setting it.

Where is winter Love Island going to be set?

The winter series is heading out of Europe for the very first time, as the show needs those all important rays for the contestants to show off their tanned and extremely toned bikini bods- so the ITV2 show is headed out to Cape Town in South Africa- which probably goes some way to explaining why Caz's said it will be the hottest series to date!

It was being reported that the show's bosses were being urged to re-think the far-flung new location as a 'crime spike' was putting people off applying and bringing the safety of the crew into question, although nothing has been said by ITV on the matter.

When does winter Love Island start?

Although a start date hasn't officially been confirmed- the series is rumoured to begin on ITV2 in January, which we all know is one of the most depressing and dark months of the year, so no doubt everyone will be rushing home to flick the TV on!

The summer series airs every day apart from Saturday nights on ITV2, and fortunately, there's only a one hour time difference between the UK and South Africa!

Are applications still open?

You can still apply for your chance to fly out to South Africa for the first winter series until 30th November, and as we know from previous series- the show's bosses aren't opposed to casting new islanders throughout the series.

However, things may change as the location is so far away from the UK, as Casa Amor islanders of previous years have only faced a two hour flight as opposed to 11 whole hours!

Has anyone been announced?

One person has already hit the headlines as a 'confirmed' contestant, although he hasn't spoken out to confirm or deny this.

Ellis Iyayi, a model and personal trainer from Loughborough but who is currently based in Leeds, is said to have met with the show's producers on multiple occasions and has been 'sworn to secrecy' about the potential casting.

He studied Sport and Exercise Science at Leeds Beckett University and as a signed model has worked for some enormous brands including ASOS and Nike, boasting thousands of Instagram followers already.

