Laura Whitmore And Love Island Voiceover Iain Stirling’s Relationship: Inside Their Romance

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling. Picture: PA / GETTY

Real life couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling could be working together on Love Island.

Laura Whitmore, 33, is hotly tipped to replace Caroline Flack as the host of Love Island, after the presenter stepped down from the role after five years following her arrest on Friday 13 December.

TV star Laura is in a relationship with comedian Iain Stirling, 31, who narrates the ITV2 show with a hilarious run of commentary – something which has made his voice instantly recognisable.

If the reports prove to be true, Laura will be hosting series six of Love Island which kicks off in January 2020 in South Africa.

There are also rumours she and her boyfriend will front Aftersun – the live show which takes place every Sunday night throughout the series, but Olivia Attwood is also said to be in the running for the gig.

But what do we know about the couple who could soon become an on-screen presenting duo?

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling moved in together in December 2018. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling keep their relationship private. Picture: Iain Stirling/Instagram

When did Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling start dating?

The TV stars have been together since 2017, keeping their romance under wraps for the first few months after apparently first meeting at an ITV party where they were hanging out with mutual friends.

Moving in together

Iain and Laura moved in together in December last year, with Iain sharing a sweet selfie of them unloading their removal van.

The comedian also posted a photo of Laura tucking into dinner in their flat, captioning the post: “The first supper” to mark the occasion.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have been dating for two years. Picture: Iain Stirling/Instagram

What have they said about their relationship?

The couple are known to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but occasionally share pictures of one another on Instagram proving how happy they are together.

When they first started dating, Iain said during a chat with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning he’s “punching”, but refused to give away any more details of their relationship.

Earlier this year, Iain was quizzed on popping the question to Laura by Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

Iain quickly shut down the question with: “There are many people I would discuss personal matters with Piers, sadly you are not one of them.”

Will Laura and Iain front Love Island together?

Speculation is rife Laura will step in to host the next series of Love Island, with reports also claiming the couple will front Aftersun together.

The Irish TV presenter is said to have been selected because she already knows the Love Island production crew after visiting her boyfriend on set each summer.

