Where Is The Love Island Villa In Majorca, Can You Rent It Out For Your Holiday And How Much Does It Cost?

The Love Island villa is available to hire. Picture: ITV2

With Love Island finally back on our screens, viewers are once again wondering if you can stay in the villa yourself.

Love Island has returned with a whole new line-up to keep us glued to our TV screens all summer, and it’s not just the contestants who are getting us talking – the villa itself is almost as impressive as the six-pack flaunting cast members.

As well as an idyllic holiday romance spot, the villa is the perfect party pad thanks to its hot tub, infinity pool, and six double beds. But can you stay in the Love Island villa, and where is it? Here's everything you need to know...

The Love Island villa has had some new furnishings this year. Picture: ITV2

Where is the Love Island villa in Majorca?

The 2019 Love Island villa is on the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca in Sant Llorenc, des Cardassar on the East of the Island – a little village surrounded by fields and countryside away from the more touristy spots.

Can you rent out the Love Island villa?

While the precise location of the Love Island villa in Majorca is kept under wraps, holidaymakers apparently can rent out the abode but it’ll set you back quite a lot of money.

There’s also a huge waiting list of guests eager to have their very own Love Island experience.

How much does it cost to rent the Love Island villa?

A stay in the Love Island villa will set you back £3,000 for one week’s stay, according to this report.

Casa Amor is available to hire, but is even more expensive. Picture: Villa Retreats

Where is Casa Amor and can you rent it?

Casa Amor is said to be just a short walk from the main Love Island villa. You can also hire it out for a holiday, but it’s even more expensive than the main villa.

Named Arta East and South East, the plush villa would cost between £4,572 and £8,128 for a week, depending on which month you chose to book it.

The four-bedroom pad can sleep up to eight people and boasts five bathrooms and a private pool.

