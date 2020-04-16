Are Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Engaged? Photographs Emerge Of Love Island Presenter Wearing Diamond Ring

16 April 2020, 18:00

Are Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling engaged?
Are Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling engaged? Picture: instagram

Are Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling engaged?

Laura Whitmore has been photographed wearing a huge diamond ring, leading fans to believe she’s engaged to her Love Island voiceover star boyfriend, Iain Stirling.

The presenter set tongues wagging while out for a jog near her London home on Thursday afternoon.

In the pap shots, Laura can be seen wearing a stunning silver band with a yellow stone.

The pair have been dating since 2017, after meeting at an ITV party, and now live together.

They have been keeping fans entertained with TikTok dances during isolation and Laura even attempted to give her man a haircut, which ended disastrously.

The Irish presenter revealed in a recent interview that she was initially ‘very worried’ at the prospect of isolating with her boo, but insisted that it’s worked out perfectly.

Speaking on the Private Parts podcast with Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle, she said: "At the start, I was worried, very worried. We live together, but we don't see a lot of each other. 

View this post on Instagram

Same Same.. but different ☀️ #stayhome

A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on

"Ian is a comedian so he has a lot of late-night gigs. I get up a lot earlier than him if I am doing radio. 

"What I have discovered is that I quite like my boyfriend!

"It’s such a huge relief as I wasn’t sure which way it was going to go.

"What I have realised is, is that my dog is a pain in the a**. He just follows me everywhere. Literally everywhere. 

"Boyfriend is ok, dog is a little bit of a nightmare."

