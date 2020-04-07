Laura Whitmore's Boyfriend Iain Stirling Shares Her Hilarious Attempt At Cutting The Love Island Voiceover's Hair

Laura Whitmore attempted to cut boyfriend Iain Stirling's hair. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Laura Whitmore attempted to give boyfriend Iain Stirling a trim during self-isolation, and the outcome isn’t what he was hoping for.

Many partners all around the world are having to give their loved-ones amateur haircuts as the nation remains in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, meaning there’s a lot of dodgy-looking trims appearing on social media.

Laura Whitmore was one of the unlucky girlfriends whose boyfriends asked them to neaten up their hair while the barbers remain shut as part of the ongoing lockdown – and it’s fair to say she should stick to the day job.

Sharing a picture of his hair on Instagram, Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling bluntly wrote in the caption: “Just let Laura cut my hair,” and we can see why he was speechless.

Iain Stirling didn't seem impressed with Laura Whitmore's hairdressing skills. Picture: Iain Stirling/Instagram

The comedian showed off the back of his head in the snap, showing strands of his sandy hair at various lengths sticking out all over the top of his head.

Laura replied in the comments: “You’re welcome,” while Iain’s followers found it hilarious.

“Oh dear, that looks like an epic fail my friend,” one replied, as another questioned the TV star's method by adding: “With a spoon?”

Laura and Iain have been isolating together since the UK went into lockdown, passing the time by creating a number of TikTok videos.

When the weather improved this weekend the couple compared sunbathing in the garden to their holiday in South Africa after they filmed Love Island in February.

“Same same but different #StayHome,” Laura captioned the Instagram pics.

Laura Whitmore posted this throwback snap of when she and Iain Stirling were in South Africa for Love Island. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling spent the sunny weekend sunbathing. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

In the first photo, Laura and Iain can be seen soaking up the rays in a glorious swimming pool overlooking a vineyard and mountains, and in the next they gave a glimpse at reality.

In a selfie, Laura and Iain sunbathed in their garden in London with Laura posing while her comedian beau looked occupied on his phone.

The couple are expected to return to their Love Island jobs this summer, following reports the summer series is sill scheduled to go ahead in July instead of June.

