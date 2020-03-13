Will Love Island Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? ITV2 Continue Auditions For Summer Series

Love Island's summer series in jeopardy over Coronavirus. Picture: Love Island ITV2

Love Island's 2020 summer series is in jeopardy as Coronavirus forces events to postpone or cancel- however, ITV2 bosses are still auditioning for it!

Love Island's upcoming summer series is reportedly in jeopardy as the Coronavirus sweeps the globe, forcing countless events to cancel or postpone and summer music festivals with an uncertain future, according to OK!

The publication says a source close to the ITV2 show saying there are many different causes for concern, ranging from the spread of the disease itself- and how long it will go on for, right down to the Spanish government and what it's policy will be moving into the summer months.

They told them: "The problem with coronavirus is that we don’t know for how long it is going to affect everything."

"There’s more coronavirus deaths in Spain than here in England, so it may not really be safe or advisable to fly people out there."

"With the way that it’s going everywhere else in the world I wouldn’t rule out cancelling the summer Love Island altogether."

However, for all the doom and gloom that the show seems to be facing, the source did reveal ITV2 are pushing on with the casting process, to make sure they have the perfect line-up should the show get the green light to go ahead.

They revealed: "At the moment the Love Island team is still going through the audition process and trying to find the right people to put in the villa."

"But It could all be for nothing if the country gets put on lockdown and that’s before we even start looking at the Spanish government.”

It was also reported Laura Whitmore is singing a lucrative £1 million deal to present the next two series of the show after bosses were impressed at how she easily she took to the role, so, we can imagine she's crossing her finger's the show will go ahead!

