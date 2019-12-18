Caroline Flack’s Dating History – From Current Boyfriend Lewis Burton To Ex Harry Styles

Caroline Flack is dating tennis player Lewis Burton and the couple have stood by each other following her recent arrest.

Caroline Flack has an enviable relationship history which includes royalty and pop stars, but she’s also been linked to some of her close friends, such as Olly Murs, along the way.

Who has the former Love Island presenter dated, and who is her current boyfriend Lewis Burton?

Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton are still together. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

After Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating on Friday 13 December, her boyfriend Lewis Burton confirmed they’re still very much together by posting on Instagram: “I’m tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone’s life. I have not signed any NDA.”

Lewis, who is a 27-year-old tennis player and model, started dating the TV presenter in the summer of 2019, confirming their relationship in August when Caroline posted a picture of herself kissing her beau on the cheek.

Danny Cipriani

Danny Cipriani and Caroline Flack dated for two months. Picture: Getty

Caroline and rugby star Danny Cipriani dated for a couple of months earlier this year, with reports at the time claiming she was “besotted” by the sportsman.

However, in May they split after deciding to remain friends before her busy summer of hosting Love Island got underway.

Andrew Brady

Andrew Brady and Caroline Flack were engaged in 2018. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

Caroline and The Apprentice star Andrew began dating in February 2018 after they apparently met at a party, which was the start of a whirlwind romance.

They got engaged just two months later but split in July allegedly over Caroline’s fears “he was using her for publicity”.

After seemingly rekindling their relationship once again, the couple’s romance eventually fizzled out.

Jack Street

Caroline and Sam Smith’s music manager dated in 2014 and they even moved in together eight months into their relationship.

After they broke up, Caroline opened up about how devastated she was he ended things while she was on Strictly Come Dancing.

She said in her autobiography Storm in a C Cup: “He had seen me come back from losing Xtra Factor. Now I was finally finding my feet. I felt that he could at least have waited three weeks . . . and I wept.”

Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Caroline Flack dated when he was 17 and she was 31. Picture: Getty

Caroline was 31 when she started dating Harry Styles, who was 17 at the time, so the age-gap between them received some backlash.

She explained in her autobiography: “I already knew that he had a crush on me, he’s made it obvious as he’s said it in magazines and said it to friends. I’ve never felt I was much older than Harry. I still feel 18 and I probably act that way half the time. Although it was just a bit of fun we decided to keep it to ourselves as we were both working for Simon Cowell.”

The TV star added they ended things when she received cruel remarks in the street.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Caroline Flack dated until their romance was found out. Picture: Getty

Keeping their relationship low-key in 2009, Caroline and Prince Harry enjoyed a short-term relationship before breaking things off when the press found out.

She said in her book: “To meet a prince is so unlikely, it would be weird not to acknowledge it. However, once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other. I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry's bit of rough."

