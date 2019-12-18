Laura Whitmore ‘Had Secret Chat’ With ITV To Host Love Island After Caroline Flack Quit

Caroline Flack could be replaced by Laura Whitmore. Picture: Getty

Laura Whitmore is said to be having secret discussions with ITV about hosting winter Love Island, after Caroline Flack stepped down.

TV presenter Laura Whitmore could be stepping in to host Love Island’s 2020 winter series in South Africa, after the show’s presenter of five years, Caroline Flack, announced she won’t be fronting the next series.

Laura – who is in a relationship with the series’ narrator Iain Stirling – has been having secret discussions with ITV about replacing her good pal Caroline, according to the tabloids.

An insider said: “It’s an amazing job, every TV presenter in Britain wants it, so of course Laura was open to speaking to bosses about it.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have been in a relationship for almost over a year and a half. Picture: Getty

“She’s already had a chat about it – as soon as Caroline quit, they needed to sign someone up ASAP.”

Laura already knows the production crew from when she’s been to visit her boyfriend Iain on set, and from previous jobs on ITV.

Caroline confirmed she’ll be stepping down as host of the sun-soaked dating series after being arrested and charged with assault by beating in the early hours of Friday 13 December.

The 40-year-old will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23 December.

Announcing she’s stepping down as the host of Love Island, Caroline announced on Tuesday she doesn’t want to “detract” from series six of the show.

She said in a statement: “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

“However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

Rumoured to be in the running to replace her is Maya Jama, Emily Atack and Maura Higgins, as well as Laura Whitmore.

