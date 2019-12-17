Caroline Flack Confirms She’s Standing Down As Love Island Host Following Assault Arrest

Caroline Flack posted the news on Instagram. Picture: pa

Caroline Flack will not host the new series of Love Island.

Caroline Flack has confirmed she will be stepping down as host of Love Island following an assault charge.

The 40-year-old, who has presented the hit dating show for four years, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram insisting she is stepping down ‘in order to not detract from the upcoming series’.

Will Caroline Flack Present Winter Love Island?

It read: “There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

“However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

“And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest.. but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding… please know that I see them… and my boyfriend Lewis… I love you x”

ITV have yet to comment on the situation and it’s unclear who has been lined up as her replacement. Maya Jama, Laura Whitmore and Rochelle Hulmes are supposedly in the running.

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault following an alleged incident with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton on Friday 13.

A Police spokesperson confirmed officers had been called to her home in North London in the early hours of the morning after ‘reports of a man being assaulted’, with ambulances also on the scene.

A statement read: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

According to reports, six police cars were seen outside her home. An eye-witnesses alleges that Lewis yelled “bruv, I was normal until I met her," as he was escorted to a car.