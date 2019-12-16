Will Caroline Flack Present Winter Love Island?

16 December 2019, 10:34

Caroline Flack to present Winter Love Island
Will Caroline Flack be allowed to present Winter Love Island? Fans speculate. Picture: PA

Maura Higgins and Maya Jama tipped to replace the Love Island presenter after her arrest for an alleged assault on her boyfriend.

Caroline Flack was recently arrested for an alleged assault on boyfriend Lewis Burton leaving many fans asking, will she present Winter Love Island in January?

Caroline, 40, has had all charges against her dropped, but it’s left ITV2 fans questioning whether she should be allowed to present the show on its January start date.

Last year’s contestant Maura Higgins has already been tipped as the favourite to replace her.

Caroline Flack's Ex Andrew Brady 'Exposes NDA' Saying 'Abuse Has No Gender'

So what happened to Caroline? And will she be replaced on the first ever Winter Love Island? Here’s everything you need to know:

Caroline Flack and boyfriend Lewis Burton
Caroline Flack and boyfriend Lewis Burton had the police called to their London home. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

What happened with Caroline Flack and boyfriend Lewis Burton?

Police confirmed they were called to the presenter’s home in London during the early hours on assault claims from her boyfriend.

A statement read: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

However, Lewis has dropped the charges.

Love Island's Maura Higgins
Love Island's Maura Higgins has been teasing fans with her holiday photos. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Will Caroline Flack present Winter Love Island?

There has been no comment from ITV2 or Caroline herself yet, but fans have already taken to social media to speculate over a replacement.

One wrote: "@AmberRoseGill as the new presenter of @LoveIsland? we already knowww she can strut! [sic]"

Caroline has presented Love Island since the show returned to our screens in 2015.

Maya Jama tipped for Love Island
Maya Jama has also been tipped to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Who will replace Caroline Flack?

It’s still unsure what Caroline’s plans are regarding her return to Winter Love Island but there have been many names circulating as to who could replace her.

The favourite being last year’s contestant Maura Higgins who has been sharing some sunny photos abroad which has certainly got people talking. Curtis Pritchard’s girlfriend, however, is also signed up to do Dancing On Ice which takes place at the same time.

Maya Jama is another hot favourite for the takeover with some suggesting Love Island winner Amber Gill and even Gemma Collins would be great replacements.

Love Island Winter will return to our screens on January 8 2020.

Latest Love Island News

Maura Higgins fuels rumours she's involved in the new series of 'Love Island'

Maura Higgins Fuels Love Island Host Rumours After Posing Topless At Secret Resort
Lucie Donlan throws shade at ex for getting with Amber Gill

Love Island's Lucie Donlan Makes A Dig At Amber Gill & Joe Garratt's PDA Night Out
Andrew Brady 'exposes' Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack's Ex Andrew Brady 'Exposes NDA' Saying 'Abuse Has No Gender'
Love Island fans have 'petitioned' for Caroline Flack to be replaced

Love Island’s Caroline Flack Could Be ‘Replaced’ Following Arrest For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend Lewis Burton
Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton's age and job

Love Island Host Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Lewis Burton's Job, Age & Instagram

Hot On Capital

Jacqueline says Dan knows he has 'done wrong'.

Jacqueline Jossa Finally Addresses Dan Osborne Cheating Claims During TV Interview And Says She Wants To ‘Restart’ Their Marriage

I'm A Celebrity

Niall Horan on Saturday Night Live

Niall Horan's Makes His SNL Solo Debut With An Epic Performance Of 'Nice To Meet Ya'
Shawn Mendes has grown his hair out

Shawn Mendes Has Cut His Hair Already Despite Promising To Grow It Long

Shawn Mendes

Taylor confirmed the news on Instagram.

Glastonbury Festival 2020: Taylor Swift Confirms She Will Headline The Pyramid Stage On Sunday Night

Features

Liam Payne in Capital's Origins

WATCH: Liam Payne Talks One Direction, X Factor, Cheryl & Bear On 'Origins'

Liam Payne

Taylor Swift was honoured at Billboard’s Women in Music 2019

Taylor Swift Slams 'Toxic Male Privilege' In Billboard's 'Woman Of The Decade' Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift

More Movies & TV News

Caroline has been dating Lewis since July.

Caroline Flack Arrested For ‘Assault By Beating’ After Alleged Bust-Up With Boyfriend Lewis Burton
Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway plan their second Jungle Radio show

WATCH: Roman Kemp And Kate Garraway Vow To Recreate I'm A Celeb's Jungle Radio

I'm A Celebrity

Jacqueline Jossa had a narrow win

I'm A Celeb's Voting Figures Revealed: Jacqueline Jossa Only Just Beat Andy Whyment And Roman Kemp To Be Crowned Queen Of The Jungle

I'm A Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner returned back home

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Reunite With I'm A Celeb Star Dad Caitlyn And Throw Her A Welcome Home Party
Harry Styles will guest host the Late Late Show

Harry Styles Will Host The Late Late Show For James Corden

Harry Styles