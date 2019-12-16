Will Caroline Flack Present Winter Love Island?

Will Caroline Flack be allowed to present Winter Love Island? Fans speculate. Picture: PA

Maura Higgins and Maya Jama tipped to replace the Love Island presenter after her arrest for an alleged assault on her boyfriend.

Caroline Flack was recently arrested for an alleged assault on boyfriend Lewis Burton leaving many fans asking, will she present Winter Love Island in January?

Caroline, 40, has had all charges against her dropped, but it’s left ITV2 fans questioning whether she should be allowed to present the show on its January start date.

Last year’s contestant Maura Higgins has already been tipped as the favourite to replace her.

Caroline Flack's Ex Andrew Brady 'Exposes NDA' Saying 'Abuse Has No Gender'

So what happened to Caroline? And will she be replaced on the first ever Winter Love Island? Here’s everything you need to know:

Caroline Flack and boyfriend Lewis Burton had the police called to their London home. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

What happened with Caroline Flack and boyfriend Lewis Burton?

Police confirmed they were called to the presenter’s home in London during the early hours on assault claims from her boyfriend.

A statement read: "Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

However, Lewis has dropped the charges.

Love Island's Maura Higgins has been teasing fans with her holiday photos. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Will Caroline Flack present Winter Love Island?

There has been no comment from ITV2 or Caroline herself yet, but fans have already taken to social media to speculate over a replacement.

One wrote: "@AmberRoseGill as the new presenter of @LoveIsland? we already knowww she can strut! [sic]"

Caroline has presented Love Island since the show returned to our screens in 2015.

Maya Jama has also been tipped to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Who will replace Caroline Flack?

It’s still unsure what Caroline’s plans are regarding her return to Winter Love Island but there have been many names circulating as to who could replace her.

The favourite being last year’s contestant Maura Higgins who has been sharing some sunny photos abroad which has certainly got people talking. Curtis Pritchard’s girlfriend, however, is also signed up to do Dancing On Ice which takes place at the same time.

Maya Jama is another hot favourite for the takeover with some suggesting Love Island winner Amber Gill and even Gemma Collins would be great replacements.

Love Island Winter will return to our screens on January 8 2020.