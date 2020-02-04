How Long Does Casa Amor Stint Go On In Love Island? Everything You Need To Know

4 February 2020, 17:32

Casa Amor will last a few days of Love Island 2020
Casa Amor will last a few days of Love Island 2020. Picture: ITV

The Love Island main cast have been separated, with the boys in Casa Amor.

The Love Island contestants are facing their first true test with their parters after the introduction of Casa Amor

The separate villa in South Africa saw all the boys, including Callum Jones, Luke T and Finley Tapp, leave their partners to meet six new bombshells while the girls remained in the main house with six brand new boys.

What Is Casa Amor? Meaning And English Translation Revealed

Shaughna Phillips and Paige Turley are extremely concerned their lads’ heads will turn, but how long do they have to worry for, and how long is the Casa Amor segment of Love Island?

How long does Casa Amor last on Love Island?

It’s never confirmed how long Casa Amor will remain part of the ITV2 show, but it’s usually about three to four days.

This means we can expect the boys to return to the main villa on Friday 7 February – which will be perfect timing as that’s when there’s usually a recoupling and the drama will keep us hooked until the next episode on Sunday.

Where is Casa Amor?

Casa Amor's introduction saw the arrival of six new girls and six new boys
Casa Amor's introduction saw the arrival of six new girls and six new boys. Picture: ITV2

Similar to the locations of the villas ITV usually use in Mallorca, Casa Amor in South Africa is thought to be a walkable distance from the main villa.

Voiceover Iain Stirling said on one episode the houses aren’t too far apart from one another.

What has happened so far in Casa Amor?

On the first day in the new villa, viewers saw Callum have his head turned by the arrival of Molly Smith, while Nas Majeed looked extremely excited about the bombshells – despite seeming happy with Demi Jones just days before in the villa.

Love Island continues Sunday to Friday on ITV2 at 9pm.

