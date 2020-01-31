Love Island: What Is Casa Amor And What Does It Mean Translated In English?

31 January 2020, 17:00

Love Island viewers will see the return of Casa Amor and plenty of drama
Love Island viewers will see the return of Casa Amor and plenty of drama. Picture: ITV

ITV2 is bringing back Casa Amor along with new girls and boys to shake up the series - but what does it mean in English? And how long does it last?

Love Island Casa Amor is back with a set of six new girls to really bring the drama to the ITV2 series.

But what is Casa Amor? What happens to the Love Island contestants? And most importantly, what does Casa Amor mean in English?

All The Phrases From Love Island 2020 And What They Mean – From 'Ick' To 'Shoot Your Shot'

Here’s everything you need to know as things are about to get VERY interesting in the Cape Town villa:

The Love Island villa will be split into two as they meet new contestants
The Love Island villa will be split into two as they meet new contestants. Picture: ITV

What is Casa Amor on Love Island?

If you haven’t watched the show before, Casa Amor is a whole new Love Island villa where the current boy contestants go to meet six new Love Island girls.

After a few days, they will then have the choice to remain in their original couple or, pick a new lady to return to the villa with.

The girls usually get to meet six new boys too and will also make the same decision.

New Love Island contestants are sure to make or break some couples
New Love Island contestants are sure to make or break some couples. Picture: ITV

What does Casa Amor mean translated in English?

Casa Amor is Spanish for ‘Love House’ - a suitable name for where contestants go to find love if you ask us.

How long is Casa Amor on Love Island?

Usually, the second villa is a three to four day trip, allowing the contestants to get to know one another and make that all important decision.

Latest Love Island News

Heads are set to turn

Love Island’s Casa Amor Returns As Six New Girls & Boys Enter The Villa To Shake Things Up
The pair have been flirting on Instagram.

Love Island’s Amber Gill ‘Dating’ Chelsea Footballer Fikayo Tomori
Amber claimed Rebecca likes 'older' men.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Hits Back At Fan Who Branded Her ‘Venom’ For 'Outing' Rebecca Gormley
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard
Fans have been talking about the phrase on social media

What Is ‘The Ick?’ Leanne Amaning's Savage Comment About Mike Boateng On Love Island Explained

Hot On Capital

Jesy shared a snap with Chris from the NTAs

Jesy Nelson Shows Support For Boyfriend Chris Hughes Following NTAs 'Brawl'

Little Mix

Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search

Little Mix The Search: What Is The Talent Show And How Can You Apply?

Little Mix

Little Mix hinted their new album is coming soon

Little Mix Hint New Album Is Coming Soon After Fan Asks When The Girls Will Drop New Material

Little Mix

Four contestants have left the competition

The Masked Singer: Who Has Been Unveiled So Far?

Taylor Swift and brother Austin Swift are very close

Taylor Swift’s Brother: Who Is Singer’s Sibling Austin Swift?

Features

Billie Eilish begs people to stop impersonating her for YouTube videos

Billie Eilish Begs People To Stop Impersonating Her In Public: "It's Dangerous & Makes Me Look Bad"

Billie Eilish

More Movies & TV News

Caroline Flack has a good relationship with her family

Caroline Flack's Family Life: Inside Ex Love Island Presenter's Relationships With Her Twin Sister, Mum & Dad
Justin Bieber joined in on making jokes

Justin Bieber Hilariously Trolls James Corden Over ‘Faked’ Carpool Karaoke: “Wait... you weren’t driving the car?"

Justin Bieber

Margot Robbie spoke about appearing in a film with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

WATCH: Margot Robbie Says Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Will Never Appear Alongside Her Harley Quinn
Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton's age and job

Who Is Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Lewis Burton And How Long Have They Been Together?
Charlotte dropped 6kg

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off One Stone Weight Loss After Leaving I’m A Celeb Australia