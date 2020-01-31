Love Island: What Is Casa Amor And What Does It Mean Translated In English?

Love Island viewers will see the return of Casa Amor and plenty of drama. Picture: ITV

ITV2 is bringing back Casa Amor along with new girls and boys to shake up the series - but what does it mean in English? And how long does it last?

Love Island Casa Amor is back with a set of six new girls to really bring the drama to the ITV2 series.

But what is Casa Amor? What happens to the Love Island contestants? And most importantly, what does Casa Amor mean in English?

Here’s everything you need to know as things are about to get VERY interesting in the Cape Town villa:

The Love Island villa will be split into two as they meet new contestants. Picture: ITV

What is Casa Amor on Love Island?

If you haven’t watched the show before, Casa Amor is a whole new Love Island villa where the current boy contestants go to meet six new Love Island girls.

After a few days, they will then have the choice to remain in their original couple or, pick a new lady to return to the villa with.

The girls usually get to meet six new boys too and will also make the same decision.

New Love Island contestants are sure to make or break some couples. Picture: ITV

What does Casa Amor mean translated in English?

Casa Amor is Spanish for ‘Love House’ - a suitable name for where contestants go to find love if you ask us.

How long is Casa Amor on Love Island?

Usually, the second villa is a three to four day trip, allowing the contestants to get to know one another and make that all important decision.