Who Is Love Island Twin Jess Gale? VIP Hostess' Age, Instagram And Job Revealed

Jess Gale is in the Love Island villa with her twin sister. Picture: Jess Gale/Instagram / ITV2

Jess Gale and her twin sister Eve are taking part on Love Island 2020.

Jess Gale and twin sister Eve certainly got everyone talking when they arrived in the 2020 Love Island villa, nabbing Shaughna Phillips and Leanne Amaning’s partners; Callum Jones and Mike Boateng.

After working out how we can tell the twin sisters apart, here’s what we know about one half of the Islander duo, Jess.

Who is Jess Gale?

Jess Gale and her sister are the first twins to enter Love Island. Picture: ITV

Jess is a 20-year-old student and VIP Hostess living and working with her sister in London.

She is currently coupled up with policeman Mike in the villa, although he recently confessed his feelings for original partner Leanne to Jess – leaving Jess visibly raging.

What is Jess Gale’s Instagram?

Jess Gale already has a large Instagram following. Picture: Jess Gale/Instagram

You can follow Jess on Instagram @Jessicarosegale where she has 106k followers at the time of writing.

Jess, like her sister, typically posts photos of her glamorous outfits and lavish holidays.

What has Jess said about Love Island?

Jess is on the lookout for a man who is “confident, not cocky. Self-assured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me.”

She predicted she’d be a good islander because she’s “fun, confident and spontaneous.”

When she's sure about a guy she likes, Jess said she’d be 100 per cent loyal but, until then, admitted she's likely to have a wandering eye.

She’s currently coupled up with Mike Boateng.

