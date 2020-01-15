Who Is Eve Gale? Love Island Star’s Job, Instagram And Everything You Need To Know After She Couples Up With Callum Jones

Eve Gale and Jess Gale are twin sisters. Picture: Eve Gale/Instagram / ITV

Eve Gale entered the Love Island 2020 villa with her twin sister, Jess, but what do we know about Eve?

Sisters Eve and Jess Gale are the first contestants to enter the Love Island villa as twins, and the siblings have made it pretty clear they come as a duo by sticking by one another’s side in the first few days on the show.

While they look identical there are some differences in telling them apart, and over the coming weeks we’ll no doubt get to know the girls a bit better individually.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Eve Gale.

Who is Eve Gale?

Eve and Jess Gale are the first islanders to enter the villa as twins. Picture: ITV

Eve is a 20-year-old student and VIP hostess from London, a job which entails giving clients a quality and luxury service at her place of work.

The budding reality star and her sister work and live together in London.

She’s currently coupled up with scaffolder Callum Jones on the show, after poaching him from co-star Shaughna Phillips.

Eve’s Instagram

Eve and her sister live and work in London. Picture: Eve Gale/Instagram

You can follow Eve on Instagram @evegale, where she has over 95k followers at the time of writing.

Eve tends to post snaps of herself in her glamorous get-up during nights out in the city, or sunny selfies taken on her array of tropical holidays.

What has Eve said about going on Love Island?

Eve predicted she’d be a good islander as she describes herself as “confident, chilled out and easy-going”.

She also branded herself a seven out of 10, saying her best feature is her hair.

The 20-year-old is after someone “fun and confident”, who’s also an “alpha-male”.

