How To Tell Love Island Twins Jess And Eve Gale Apart: Three Details To Look For

Love Island twins Jess and Eve Gale have a few differences in their appearance making it easier to tell them apart.

Love Island saw the arrival of Jess and Eve Gale on Sunday night, with the sisters entering the villa as the last contestants in order to keep the islanders on their toes.

The girls have so far got to know everyone as a team, chatting to each of the boys in their interest together instead of on their own, leaving fans very confused as to who is who.

However, they revealed the small detail to look out for in telling them apart to co-star Mike Boateng, revealing Jess has one eye a slightly different colour.

Eve (L) and Jess (R) Gale came to blows over who they wanted to couple up with. Picture: ITV

“Jess has got one blue eye and one green eye,” Eve explained.

Another way to make it easier in telling them apart is who they’ll be coupled up with throughout the series.

On Monday, Jess picked Mike to couple up with while her sister Eve chose scaffolder Callum Jones, but things are likely to get switched up over the coming weeks – especially as Callum’s original partner Shaughna made it clear she was very into her man.

Jess has slightly shorter hair at the front of her face. Picture: Jess Gale/Instagram

Eve Gale has her hair longer at the front. Picture: Eve Gale/Instagram

Jess also has slightly shorter hair at the front to frame her face – but this is of course only visible when she wears her hair down.

At 20 years old the siblings are already making a name for themselves in the TV industry, as they’re the first set of identical twins to appear on Love Island.

Jess picked Mike to couple up with while her sister Eve chose scaffolder Callum Jones. Picture: ITV2

Before heading into the villa, the girls revealed their claim to fame and Eve claimed she’d been messaged by Kylie Kenner’s ex Tyga.

She said: “We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp" adding, "then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again."

The brush with the A-lister was also brought up in a challenge where the islanders had to pluck a statement from a giant tea cup and kiss the person they thought it was about.

Ollie Williams picked up the note which read: “This girl claims to have exchanged flirty messages with a famous rapper” but picked Paige Turney to kiss before it was revealed to be Eve.

She later said in the beach hut: “He slid into my DMs but nothing more.”

