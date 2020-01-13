Love Island's Sophie Piper And Sister Rochelle Humes pictures: 5 Times They Looked Exactly The Same

On Air Now
13 January 2020, 20:30 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 20:31
Sophie Piper and her sisters Rochelle and Lili are often mistaken for twins and triplets when together and once you see these photos, it’s not hard to understand why.
Love Island’s Sophie Piper caused everyone to do a double take when she entered the Cape Town villa - not only because she’s hot stuff but because she looks EXACTLY like her big sister Rochelle Humes.
The baby sister of The Saturdays star Rochelle, who's maiden name was Wiseman, Sophie and her sibling are the spitting image of one another and it’s not unusual for them to be called twins.
In fact, when you add middle sister Lili Piper into the mix, it’s easy to assume they’re triplets.
So just in case you weren’t convinced of exactly how much Sophie and Rochelle look alike, here’s five pictures you’ll struggle to tell them apart in:
Honestly, it’s like a mirror image, no? The girls went viral when they posted this on Instagram as fans couldn't believe they weren't actually twins.
Yup, all three of them look EXACTLY the same. Lili Piper is the third and final sister from Rochelle's dad's side. They also have a brother.
Even more surprisingly, Rochelle is only half sisters with the two Piper siblings.
Back when Rochelle rocked long, straight hair it was even harder to pick out their differences.
Even without the help of make-up they basically look like the same person.