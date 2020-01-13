Love Island's Sophie Piper And Sister Rochelle Humes pictures: 5 Times They Looked Exactly The Same

13 January 2020, 20:30 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 20:31

Sophie Piper and sister Rochelle Humes in pictures - you won't believe how alike they look!
Sophie Piper and sister Rochelle Humes in pictures - you won't believe how alike they look! Picture: ITV/Instagram

Sophie Piper and her sisters Rochelle and Lili are often mistaken for twins and triplets when together and once you see these photos, it’s not hard to understand why.

Love Island’s Sophie Piper caused everyone to do a double take when she entered the Cape Town villa - not only because she’s hot stuff but because she looks EXACTLY like her big sister Rochelle Humes.

The baby sister of The Saturdays star Rochelle, who's maiden name was Wiseman, Sophie and her sibling are the spitting image of one another and it’s not unusual for them to be called twins.

Who Exactly Is Sophie Piper? Details Revealed From Her Job To Her Age

In fact, when you add middle sister Lili Piper into the mix, it’s easy to assume they’re triplets.

So just in case you weren’t convinced of exactly how much Sophie and Rochelle look alike, here’s five pictures you’ll struggle to tell them apart in:

Rochelle Humes almost broke her Instagram page with this mirror selfie
Rochelle Humes almost broke her Instagram page with this mirror selfie. Picture: Rochelle Humes/Instagram

Rochelle and Sophie’s ‘chill time’

Honestly, it’s like a mirror image, no? The girls went viral when they posted this on Instagram as fans couldn't believe they weren't actually twins.

Rochelle and her two sisters often cause a double take
Rochelle and her two sisters often cause people to do a double take. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Meet third sister Lili Piper

Yup, all three of them look EXACTLY the same. Lili Piper is the third and final sister from Rochelle's dad's side. They also have a brother.

Rochelle Humes' curly hair is her only distinction from her siblings
Rochelle Humes' curly hair is her only distinction from her siblings. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

The Humes/Pipers go on holiday

Even more surprisingly, Rochelle is only half sisters with the two Piper siblings.

Sophie Piper's Love Island fans can't believe the likeness
Sophie Piper's Love Island fans can't believe the likeness. Picture: Sophie Piper/Rochelle Humes/Instagram

Side by side selfies

Back when Rochelle rocked long, straight hair it was even harder to pick out their differences.

Sophie Piper and Rochelle Humes' natural look is also identical
Sophie Piper and Rochelle Humes' natural look is also identical. Picture: Sophie Piper/Rochelle Humes/Instagram

No make-up game

Even without the help of make-up they basically look like the same person.

Latest Love Island News

When is the winter Love Island final?

When Is The Winter Love Island Final & How Long Is The South African Series?
Love Island's Connor Durham is very happy with his new teeth despite criticism

Love Island’s Connor Durman’s Teeth Look So Different In Before And After Pictures
Everything you need to know about Love Island's Shaughna Phillips

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips's Age, Instagram & Government Job Revealed
Paige Turley apparently cheated on Lewis Capaldi

Love Island’s Paige Turley ‘Cheated’ On Lewis Capaldi With Singer’s Close Friend
Laura Whitmore's playsuit was loved by Love Island viewers

Where To Get Love Island Host Laura Whitmore’s Floral Playsuit

Hot On Capital

A mock-up of 1D's potential reunion has popped off

One Direction Fan Creates Fake 2020 Reunion Festival Called '1D Week' With Songs, Ticket Info & Support Acts

One Direction

Aitch calls for Lewis Capaldi collaboration

Aitch Calls For Lewis Capaldi Collab After Trying Capital's 2020 Instagram Filter
Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid: Dating Timeline From Their Loved Up Pictures To Their Split

Zayn Malik

Joe Goldberg's next victim is hinted at at the end of You season 2

Penn Badgley Shuts Down You Season 3 Theory Predicting His Next Door Neighbour Is His Mum
Louis Tomlinson has been working on his new album.

Louis Tomlinson's New Album 'Walls': Release Date, Track List And Tour Details

Louis Tomlinson

Charlotte and Ryan's argument has left fans thinking they have a 'showmance'

Charlotte Crosby Fans Think Ryan Gallagher Romance On Australian I'm A Celeb Could Be 'Fake'

More Movies & TV News

Charlotte Crosby discusses her 'uniboob' condition

Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About 'Uniboob' That Saw Her Get Surgery On I'm A Celeb Australia
The Love Islander hopeful is looking for The One.

Who Is Love Island 2020 Contestant Mike Boateng? Everything We Know From The Job He Quit To His Age
Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island

Who Is Love Island 2020's Sophie Piper? Job, Age & Everything We Know About Rochelle Humes' Sister
Love Island's Ollie Williams

Who Is Love Island's Ollie Williams? Job, Family Worth & Hunting Past Revealed
Nas Majeed joins the singletons in the Love Island villa

Who Is Winter Love Island's Nas Majeed? Age, Height And Job As A Builder Revealed