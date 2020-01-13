Love Island's Sophie Piper And Sister Rochelle Humes pictures: 5 Times They Looked Exactly The Same

Sophie Piper and sister Rochelle Humes in pictures - you won't believe how alike they look! Picture: ITV/Instagram

Sophie Piper and her sisters Rochelle and Lili are often mistaken for twins and triplets when together and once you see these photos, it’s not hard to understand why.

Love Island’s Sophie Piper caused everyone to do a double take when she entered the Cape Town villa - not only because she’s hot stuff but because she looks EXACTLY like her big sister Rochelle Humes.

The baby sister of The Saturdays star Rochelle, who's maiden name was Wiseman, Sophie and her sibling are the spitting image of one another and it’s not unusual for them to be called twins.

Who Exactly Is Sophie Piper? Details Revealed From Her Job To Her Age

In fact, when you add middle sister Lili Piper into the mix, it’s easy to assume they’re triplets.

So just in case you weren’t convinced of exactly how much Sophie and Rochelle look alike, here’s five pictures you’ll struggle to tell them apart in:

Rochelle Humes almost broke her Instagram page with this mirror selfie. Picture: Rochelle Humes/Instagram

Rochelle and Sophie’s ‘chill time’

Honestly, it’s like a mirror image, no? The girls went viral when they posted this on Instagram as fans couldn't believe they weren't actually twins.

Rochelle and her two sisters often cause people to do a double take. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Meet third sister Lili Piper

Yup, all three of them look EXACTLY the same. Lili Piper is the third and final sister from Rochelle's dad's side. They also have a brother.

Rochelle Humes' curly hair is her only distinction from her siblings. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

The Humes/Pipers go on holiday

Even more surprisingly, Rochelle is only half sisters with the two Piper siblings.

Sophie Piper's Love Island fans can't believe the likeness. Picture: Sophie Piper/Rochelle Humes/Instagram

Side by side selfies

Back when Rochelle rocked long, straight hair it was even harder to pick out their differences.

Sophie Piper and Rochelle Humes' natural look is also identical. Picture: Sophie Piper/Rochelle Humes/Instagram

No make-up game

Even without the help of make-up they basically look like the same person.