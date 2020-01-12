Who Is Love Island 2020's Sophie Piper? Job, Age & Everything We Know About Rochelle Humes' Sister

12 January 2020, 20:45 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 20:46

Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island
Sophie Piper is looking for 'the one' in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Sophie Piper has been confirmed for Love Island 2020 and here's everything you need to know about the contestant who looks exactly like sister Rochelle Humes.

Sophie Piper, the sister of Rochelle Humes, is one of the lucky singletons appearing on Love Island 2020.

But who is Sophie, where is she from and what's her Instagram handle? Here's the lowdown..

Love Island Host Laura Whitmore Dismisses Racism Claims After Landing Caroline Flack's Job

Who is Sophie Piper and how old is she?

Sophie is from Essex and is known for being the younger sister of TV presenter, Rochelle Humes, who she looks the spitting image of!

The Islander is 21 and is a medical PA, as well as a model.

Ahead of the villa she said: "I’m very friendly, I’m looking to find someone which is the main thing.

"I’m very open to the experience and I’m excited to get in the villa now!"

Sophie Piper is Rochelle Humes' younger sister
Sophie Piper is Rochelle Humes' younger sister. Picture: Instagram

What's Sophie Piper's Instagram?

Her Instagram handle is @sophpiper_ and she already has 27.4K followers, which is sure to shoot up in the next few weeks!

Sophie is looking for 'the one' in the villa
Sophie is looking for 'the one' in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

What has Sophie said about Love Island?

Sophie described herself as 'kind, fun and energetic... when I get 8 hours of sleep'.

Explaining what she looks for in her ideal man, she said: "Kind with something about them, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes," before adding her celeb crush is Anthony Joshua.

Talking about her current love-life, she said 'All By Myself' by Celine Dion would be the perfect song to sum it up.

The Love Islander hopeful is looking for The One.

